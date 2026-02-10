On Monday, 9 February 2026, a close friend of DJ Sbu's reacted after the renowned broadcaster and TK Nciza were mentioned at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Advocate Kemi Behari testified that DJ Sbu and TK Nciza were among the key beneficiaries of Ekurhuleni Municipality corruption

Social media users pushed back at the best friend's reaction, arguing that DJ Sbu should appear before the commission and answer the allegations

DJ Sbu's best friend reacted after the broadcaster and TK Nciza were mentioned at the Madlanga Commission.

One of renowned broadcaster DJ Sbu’s best friends has broken their silence after Sbusiso Leope and TK Nciza were implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

In his testimony before the Commission on Monday, 9 February 2026, suspended Ekurhuleni head of the legal unit, advocate Kemi Behari, said Leope and his business partner, ANC leader Thembinkosi ‘TK’ Nciza, were among the key beneficiaries of the Ekurhuleni Municipality grants.

Behari testified that a disciplinary probe into senior manager Mojapelo was halted under pressure after he suggested questioning Leope and Nciza.

As South Africans reacted to the bombshell allegations, one of DJ Sbu’s friends weighed in with a scathing assessment of the Madlanga Commission.

DJ Sbu's bestie reacts after broadcaster is implicated at Madlanga Commission

Nota Baloyi, who presents the same podcast as DJ Sbu, took to his X (Twitter) account and reacted to Behari’s testimony. He criticised the testimony and mention of Musa Khawula in a previous testimony. He said the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry was shaping up to be partisan and accused it of endangering innocent people’s lives. The post was captioned:

“This is sickening. Dirty political games endangering people’s lives. Last week, they were green-lighting Musa Khawula for the cartels; now they’re coming for any and everyone? The Madlanga Commission is already shaping up to be an ANC conference contest. Here we go again!”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Nota Baloyi fumes at Madlanga Commission

Social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Several netizens argued that regardless of how Nota Baloyi felt and his allegiance to his best friend, DJ Sbu had a case to answer.

Here are some of the comments:

@Khaya66648920 argued:

“You are losing your reasoning capacity on this one. It's not personal, it's about Sbu, who is old enough to defend himself. We know he used to attend ANC rallies and canvas for the party.”

@Mreiks16 suggested:

“I would be concerned too if my brother/mentor was mentioned, but let the guys appear to defend themselves. Madlanga and his crew are no joke. Keep them in your prayers and hope the allegations aren't true. You know too well that this has nothing to do with Musa. Don’t deflect.”

@Qhawe_Choppin advised:

“He must go into the witness box and clear his name; the commission is not here to nurse your feelings.”

@TladiPhasha criticised:

“You claim to hate corruption until your friends get implicated, now you're throwing tantrums because S'bu and TK are implicating all of a sudden, you want to throw the mud at the commission. It is this kind of behaviour that will make it difficult to end corruption in this country.”

@Shlokza asked:

“Just because your Grootman got name-dropped?”

Mzansi reacted after Nota Baloyi criticised the Madlanga Commission.

Musa Khawula speaks on Big Five Criminal Cartel

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Musa Khawula broke his silence and disputed claims made by Generals Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and General Dumisani Khumalo.

This was after Khawula trended online after being mentioned during Witness F’s testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday, 4 February 2026. Some social media users questioned Khawula’s motives and credibility, while others defended him and asked for clarity.

