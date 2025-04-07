Nota Baloyi has finally folded and apologised to White South Africans for his controversial remarks on DJ Sbu's Hustlers’ Corner SA Podcast on 17 February 2025

In a video shared on his X account, the music executive turned podcast host pledged to undergo sensitivity training and community service administered by the South African Human Rights Commission

Netizens expressed mixed reactions with some questioning his sincerity given the cap he was wearing when he delivered the apology

Nota Baloyi apologised to White South Africans for his controversial remarks.

Controversial music executive turned podcast host Nota Baloyi has apologised to the White community for his remarks on DJ Sbu's Hustlers’ Corner SA Podcast on 17 February 2025. His apology comes after the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) took him to the Equality Court.

Nota Baloyi apologises to White South Africans

Nota Baloyi shared a video on his X account on Monday, 7 April, apologising for his controversial remarks.

“I wish to extend my heartfelt apologies to anyone who felt threatened or hurt by my words. I under the importance of fostering a culture of respect, and I am committed to turning this incident into a learning experience both for myself and the people who follow my content,” Nota Baloyi said.

He clarified that while he made the remarks while discussing South Africa’s oppressive past, this does not excuse his hurtful words.

“My remarks were made as part of a dialogue on South Africa’s oppressive past. However, I understand that this context does not excuse my words. I’m committed to addressing the underlying issues and working towards a more respectful, constructive dialogue in the future,” he added.

Nota Baloyi specifically apologised to the White community in South Africa, saying:

“I specifically wish to apologise to the White community for my remarks. My words were hurtful and inappropriate, and I deeply regret the pain they may have caused.”

Nota Baloyi pledged to participate in sensitivity training and community service administered by the South African Human Rights Commission.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nota Baloyi's apology

In the comments, netizens questioned the sincerity of Nota Baloyi’s apology because of the Make South Africa Great Again cap he was wearing. Other netizens asked if his apology had been written using AI, while others complained that it was unfair that Nota Baloyi was forced to apologise.

Here are some of the reactions:

@TheKiffness said:

“Dude, you're such a troll. That cap 🤣🤣🤣”

@ntaxility asked:

“You sound like you mean it. When was SA great before? Other than under Shaka's leadership?”

@JohanCVenter asked:

"Did ChatGPT write this?”

@Sticky_Mike remarked:

“Too late - your true feelings are already known. You treated the lives of people, calling for the slaughter of people. Charges must be brought against you.”

@gndzongana argued:

“Why is it always Black people who must apologise? This is unacceptable. We can't continue catering to White fragility.”

@MakatikeleNoko said:

“Lol that cap, I know you don’t mean it.”

Netizens reacted to Nota Baloyi's apology to White South Africans.

Nota Baloyi imprisoned for contempt

This isn't the first time Nota Baloyi has had to eat humble pie after the justice system took its course. Briefly News reported that Nota was imprisoned for contempt of court.

Nota was imprisoned for damaging allegations he made against K.O, his brother Siya 'Scorpio Siya' Mdluli and the rest of AKA's friends when the Sim Dope rapper got murdered.

