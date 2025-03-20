Nota Baloyi has hogged headlines over the years because of his unfiltered opinions on a variety of issues

The outspoken music executive has been brought before the courts and in worst cases spent time in prison over his tweets and comments

Nota Baloyi has a pending issue at the Equality Court over his comments on White South Africans

Nota Baloyi has made a name for sparking controversy with his unfiltered opinions. Image: Cindy Ord, Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Nota Baloyi often trends for his controversial statements. Of late, his opinions have landed him before a judge and in worst case scenario, prison. His stint behind bars has not stopped him from speaking his mind.

Briefly News has compiled a list of three of the most controversial statements made by Nota Baloyi.

Nota Baloyi calls White people Neatherthals

The latest comment that landed Nota Baloyi in hot water was his unprovoked attack on White South Africans. Talking on DJ Sbu's The Hustler's Corner podcast, Baloyi said White people are inferior to Black people and called them neanderthals.

"They are inferior species (compared) to us. We're Homo Sapiens; they have got Neanderthal blood in them. This is the science. This science was not done by black people, it was done by them," he claimed.

Following an outcry over his statements, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) instituted legal proceedings against Nota Baloyi at the Equality Court. After receiving complaints from all over South Africa, the SAHRC opened an investigation and found a prima facie [on the face of it] case of hate speech.

The commission said it wanted the court to order Nota Baloyi to issue a public apology, undergo diversity and sensitivity training, perform community service and pay a monetary fine. The commission also reminded South Africans that the freedom of speech isn’t absolute.

Nota Baloyi advises Black men to marry White women for peace of mind

Several of Nota Baloyi’s controversial statements are delivered as advice. In 2022, the music executive, born Nhlamulo Baloyi, advised Black men to marry white women.

After being dumped by his Zimbabwe-born wife Berita Khumalo, Nota Baloyi didn’t have anything positive to say about women of colour. In a series of posts on his X account, he warned his Black brothers to steer clear of black women.

He gave Springbok captain as an example of the man Black men should aspire to become. He posted:

“Black women are a security risk. Engage with caution and from a distance. Siya Kolisi has peace of mind and that’s priceless. We can’t be fathering adults in our youth. Black women want to be perpetual minors so find yourself a Rachel before it’s too late, failing which you suffer!”

Nota Baloyi defends Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Nota Baloyi has made reputation for defending equally controversial individuals. He sparked controversy after standing by American mogul and Hip Hop icon Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy.

Nota Baloyi defended American Hip Hop mogul Diddy. Image: lavidaNOTA

Source: Twitter

At the time Diddy was arrested, Nota posted:

"Of course I’m going to defend Diddy. It’s protect black men at all costs. The truth is men never really defend one another, we defend friends & family but never other men on the basis that they are men. We defend women because they manipulate us into hating ourselves. No more!"

Diddy is facing life in prison on the racketeering charge and a minimum of 15 years for sex trafficking charge.

He also faces multiple lawsuits from individuals who claim they were harmed and exploited by him.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges and denied the accusations in the individual lawsuits which he described as attempts "for a quick payday".

