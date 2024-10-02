In the latest update on Diddy's arrest, it has been reported that more allegations have been filed

According to reports, the music mogul is being blasted with 120 civil lawsuits spanning over two decades

At this point, peeps are convinced there's no saving Diddy and want him locked away for life

120 alleged victims came forward with abuse allegations against Diddy. Images: Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images, Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy is in a hot mess after 120 more accusers came forward with allegations of sexual assault spanning over a period of 20 years.

More Diddy victims come forward

As the Diddy case progresses following the music mogul's arrest, it appears he may have had way more victims than many people anticipated.

After adding two more lawyers to his defence team, NBC News reports that the More Money More Problems hitmaker was hit with a wave of over 120 new assault allegations in a series of lawsuits yet to be filed.

A Texas-based lawyer, Tony Buzbee, is set to represent the 120 alleged victims, some of whom were allegedly minors at the time of their assault, which date back to the early 1990s:

"We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates."

Diddy's legal woes have been mounting since his ex-girlfriend, Cassie, accused him of assault, causing a ripple effect as more victims came forward with horrific stories of their encounters with the rapper.

Social media reacts to mounting Diddy allegations

Peeps are convinced that Diddy has no reason to be let out and should be locked up for life:

spicebae_ was shocked:

"120 accusers is actually insane. This man deserves the electric chair."

lqbyrinths said:

"This man has got to be one of the most evil people ever yet all the internet is focused on is stupid conspiracy theories."

bluemax_x wrote:

"120 is insane, nah, he needs to be locked up for life."

wtffolly_ posted:

"The electric chair was literally invented for him!"

