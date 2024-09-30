A video of a man cutting the grass with a grinder machine amused many people on the internet, and it went viral

One man in Mzansi left many people on social media cracking up in laughter due to his amusing antics.

A man amused SA as he cut his grass with a grinder machine in a TikTok video. Image: @amber14024

Source: TikTok

The footage shared by TikTok user @amber14024 shows the gent minding his own business while entertaining netizens by cutting his grass with a grinder machine, leaving peeps floored.

Watch the funny video of the man's hilarious antics below:

SA cracks jokes in the comments

The man's hilarious antics amused the online community as they flooded the comments with jokes and laughter.

Lerato said:

"Temporary solutions."

Paroeshka Syce added:

"Where there is a will, there is way."

Nthabiseng was amused:

"Only in South Africa."

Megan Alexander wrote:

"My G, at least he tends to the garden."

Trevino_Lawrencio commented:

"This bra taking chances."

Thapelo mofokeng expressed:

South Africa, we make a plan no matter whatguys."

Lizzy Motlhale replied:

"When life gives you lemons."

Johannes Keyna shared:

"Nice, I use my drill. Nothing funny; it's out of the box to think."

