A South African woman from Gauteng went viral on TikTok after sharing about her remote job

According to her post, she assists patients with booking dentist appointments from the comfort of her home

The video gained a lot of traction online, with some people curious about how to find similar remote work opportunities abroad

Many modern jobs no longer require a person to work from an office-based environment or even be in the same city or country as a company to carry out expected duties.

Woman shows her simple job for Australian company

A South African woman based in Gauteng left many social media users intrigued after sharing about a job she does remotely for an Australian company.

According to Sulanie Nel, all that she is required to do as part of her remote job is call patients and book them into dentists.

In a video, Sulanie said all she needs to be fluent in English, communicate with patients, and have a laptop.

"Don't think that you need this crazy amount of work experience, knowledge or skills to be able to get a remote job overseas," said Sulanie.

SA keen to apply for remote jobs abroad

The video sparked curiosity and intrigue among many netizens who wanted to know more information about getting a remote job.

Fundiswa N commented:

" Reminds me of my job. Easy peasy lemon squeezy!"

Milla asked:

"Hi, what site did you use to find the job? Most jobs require you to live in the country."

Sash commented:

"Literally English competency and a laptop and you're good to go."

TiffyTippy said:

"I do the same; I work for UK dentists and love it ."

kelebogile replied:

"They don't respond to our applications."

Nicole replied:

"Please can you give us some more information on how to find these jobs."

ianthé replied:

"I've been applying for remote jobs for over a year now but haven't got anything... any advice like websites etc."

Man shares job opportunity that pays in US dollars

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man shared a good opportunity for those who want to work from home and earn money online through Fiverr. The gent wanted to make a video to help others.

In a post on TikTok, he noted that it was possible to earn R260 per day just by commenting on people's blog posts.

The job entails going to people's blogs and leaving interesting comments that would boost their Google ranking.

