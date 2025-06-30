“Average Family Dinner”: Mzansi Questions UK Man's Bland SA Prison Food Creation

Food content creator Big Nibbles piqued South Africans' interest when he made food that prisoners normally consume in the country

Some people wondered if what Big Nibbles made was the real deal, while others questioned one of the items on the tray

The Department of Correctional Services amended its 12-day cycle meal plan, reducing some servings of meat

A British man made South Africans question the prison food he made.

A food content creator from the United Kingdom, who regularly posts content on making prison food from around the world, chose to share what prisoners in South Africa had to eat during their incarceration. However, many South Africans raised their eyebrows.

Using the name Big Nibbles, the man took to his TikTok account to show that he added a serving of pap, soy mince, mashed butternut, a banana, and a glass of water to the tray, steering clear of sauces and spices.

Rating the meal a three out of 10, Big Nibbles said:

"It's functional, filling, but it's completely flavourless."

Internet questions South African prison food

The video garnered over 3.4 million views, with thousands of local social media users sharing their thoughts about the meal they saw on their screens.

While some people claimed that what the foodie made was not what prisoners in South Africa consumed, others commented on the pap's consistency and other items on the tray.

Pap is a staple in many South African homes.

After watching the video, @lungilovegoodwas stated to Big Nibbles:

"Friend, that pap is raw."

@phephe_929 jokingly said in the comment section:

"This is the average family dinner in South Africa."

@jacqueline.lula.b gave their opinion and wrote:

"They are in prison, not the Four Seasons. The patients in government hospitals get less or worse than this."

@zandilions said to the man:

"Bruh, I don't think that's prison food in South Africa."

@yomase._.the2 added in the comments:

"The way I knew it was South Africa when I saw the butternut."

@katchiful asked the online community:

"Did he cook the pap, or did he just add water to the maize meal?"

@mr_coolandcalm claimed to the internet strangers:

"I was a cook in the prison for four years. This is not totally accurate. There must always be one source of protein and at least two types of vegetables."

What do prisoners eat in South Africa?

Earlier this year, the Department of Correctional Services stated that it amended its 12-day cycle meal plan to align with dietary guidelines and ensure that inmates' dietary needs were met.

Below are the changes, according to a diagram shown on eNCA:

Meal plan Amended meal plan Beef: Four servings Beef: One serving Chicken: Three servings Chicken: One serving Fish: Two servings Fish: One serving Pork: Three servings Pork: Three servings

The change also included protein alternatives such as two servings of dry beans, one serving of soybeans, two servings of eggs, and one serving of chicken giblets.

According to reports, the department's Singabakho Nxumalo noted that the change would make over R200 000 million in savings, which would be redirected towards "self-sufficiency and sustainable projects."

Take a look at the food in the TikTok video below:

