Corn flakes and tomato sauce has made it onto the priority list of foods to be enjoyed as one Twitter user posted

The combo triggered an array of reactions, from those who were disturbed by it to those who found it hilarious

Other Twitter users were spurred to ask the author of the post how this bizarre food is eaten and what it's eaten with

Cornflakes and tomato sauce! That is what one Twitter user said she enjoys as a meal in a post that shook South Africa.

The ominous tweet read, "Cornflakes slap harder at night... with tomato sauce." The tweet ends with two crying face emoji in a bid to express how deeply this Twitter user feels about the combo.

Here is how SA reacted to weird food combination

The Twitter post amassed over two thousand likes and over one hundred retweets, but the comments truly mirrored the raw shock that the weird food combination brought about.

A bewildered @TnpSmile couldn't help but ask:

"Corn flakes and tomato sauce...how the hell do you eat that???"

@Giftedbabyniki jokingly asked:

"Uthi mango salad ne ice-cream."

Confused and concerned, @Isa_Viya asked:

"Did you see your periods Dali?"

South Africa is in no short supply of weird food combinations

According to Briefly News, when it comes to food, people like experimenting with different combinations to see what they will like. This is also the case for social media user @Bestmvle_Sjava who decided to let Mzansi in on his favourite pap and custard combination.

There has been a long debate amongst Mzansi social media users about whether or not uphutu (mealie pap) should be enjoyed with sugar or not. The post has now sparked a new debate on whether custard goes with the staple South African dish.

Some were actually keen on trying the weird combination but others were just not convinced about it. Some even went as far as calling it a disgusting food choice.

