A social media user with the handle @Bestmvle_Sjava decided to share what he's been eating and Mzansi was a little shocked

The man shared pictures of his dish and it was surprisingly phutu pap mixed with some store-bought custard

Mzansi social media users were debating about the weird food combination and some wanted to try it, while others were not convinced

When it comes to food, people like experimenting with different combinations to see what they will like. This is also the case for social media user @Bestmvle_Sjava who decided to let Mzansi in on his favourite pap and custard combination. He captioned the post:

"Nicest meal ever."

Custard and pap has Mzansi divided on the Twitter timeline. Image: @Bestmvle_Sjava

There has been a long debate amongst Mzansi social media users about whether or not uphutu (mealie pap) should be enjoyed with sugar or not. The post has now sparked a new debate on whether custard goes with the staple South African dish.

Some were actually keen on trying the weird combination but others were just not convinced about it. Some even went as far as calling it a disgusting food choice.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@MODIEGI1543 said:

"Knowing myself, I’ll definitely try this, it looks delicious."

@MercyKefuoe commented:

"Those who add sugar into amasi must come and take notes."

@MnguniAbraham said:

"Ibizwani ke Lena (What is this called?)"

@Fikanii_Mnomo commented:

"I assume Ultramel was looted."

@JoziJudas said:

"This is either another symptom of the PTSD caused by the pandemic or vele, white Jesus is returning soon."

@Lothando12 commented:

"I'm an active weird things eater, kodwa leyona."

Source: Briefly.co.za