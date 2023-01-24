Paige Bueckers’ parents and siblings: All about the family of the basketballer

Paige is a rising collegiate basketball star for the United States. She competes for the national women's basketball team and the University of Connecticut Huskies. Paige Bueckers' parents were instrumental in her excellence. Who are they?

Her parents are Amy Dettbarn and Bob Bueckers. Her father was a point guard In high school, while Amy has a background in athletics and played basketball, cross country, and track and field when she was younger. This article is about Paige's family in detail.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Paige Madison Bueckers Date of birth October 20, 2001 Place of birth United States Religion Christian Nationality American Horoscope Libra Father Bob Bueckers Mother Beth Dettbarn Siblings 3 Age 21 Years Old (2023) Height 1.80 m (5 ft and 11 inches) Weight 141lbs (64 kg) Reach 1.63m (63 inches) Eye Colour Hazel Hair Colour Blonde Marital Status Single Profession Basketball Player Teams USA, UConn Social media handles Instagram, Twitter

Paige Bueckers' family

The Basketball player was born in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, and raised in Edina. Paige Bueckers' brothers are Ryan and Drew, and she has one sister named Lauren. Her parents are from the USA. The Huskies team player is of white ethnicity, and Libra is her astrological sign.

Is Paige Bueckers adopted?

The basketball star is not an adopted child. The UConn player is the biological daughter of Robert and Beth Dettbarn. Who are the members of Paige Bueckers' family? The prize-winning athlete had no biological brothers or sisters, but she has step-siblings from her parents' second marriages.

Paige Bueckers' siblings from her dad's side are of mixed ethnicity, as her stepmother is a black American.

Who is Paige Bueckers related to?

The UConn student is also related to Joann and Steve Dettbarn, her grandparents.

Who are Paige Bueckers' parents?

The legendary point guard's parents are Bob (Robert) Bueckers and Amy Fuller Dettbarn. They married on June 5, 1999, at St. Francis Church in Brainerd and were together for several years.

Paige was young when her parents split, but their marital status did not stop them from supporting Paige in pursuing her goals. Bob started a new relationship, from which he had a son.

Who is Paige Bueckers' mother?

The American celebrity mother Amy Dettbarn is known as the biological mother of the basketball champion. She is an alumnus of the University of St. Thomas and one of Dettmarn's children from Brainerd, Minnesota.

Although she separated from her husband in 2004, she frequently attends most of the games that her daughter participates in. Paige Bueckers' mom has always inspired her on the basketball court. Amy later married Brian Scott.

Paige Bueckers' dad

Robert Alvin Bueckers was born on February 14, 1975. He supported his daughter's decision to pursue a basketball career, coaching her until the eighth grade. Paige spent her early life with him in Minnesota. He is married and lives in Clarksburg, Maryland, with the family.

What do Paige Bueckers' parents do?

Bob is a Consultant software developer in Minneapolis. He worked for Pearson VUE and the UnitedHealth Group from June 2014 to July 2015 before joining IDEAS as a consultant and senior web developer.

Amy Fuller is a resident of Billings, Montana, and it is unclear what she does in Montana. She graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry with a dental degree and a master's degree in periodontics.

What is so special about Paige Bueckers?

The famous sports girl began drawing attention when she achieved the All-Conference and All-State academic awards in 2016.

American basketball player competed for the senior national 3x3 squad and won the 3x3 basketball gold medal in the Youth Olympics. In 2022, she returned to lead UConn back to the Final Four in Minneapolis after missing a long time due to a knee injury.

Paige Bueckers' parents have been instrumental in their daughter's sporting excellence. Today they celebrate her achievements at the University of Connecticut (UConn) even when they are not together. The girl began playing basketball at age five and became a household name when she received the All-Conference and All-State academic awards in 2016.

