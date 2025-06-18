Jenna Ortega's dating history: her ex-boyfriends and past romances

Jenna Ortega's dating history is almost non-existent for the relatively private Hollywood star. She has been linked to some of her peers in the industry, like Jacob Sartorius, Isaak Presley, and Asher Angel. The Wednesday actress told Elle in 2023:

I hate being googoogaga over a boy. I think it's secretly a pride thing.

Jenna Ortega with Asher Angel (L), Percy Hynes White (C), and Isaak Presley (R). Photo: Kevin Winter/Christopher Polk on Getty Images/@isaakpresley on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Why Jenna Ortega will never discuss her love life

Ortega has grown up in the spotlight after getting her start as a child actress in projects like the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. She understands the pros and cons of stardom.

The Scream actress shared in her September 2024 interview with Vanity Fair that she finds fame 'very dissociative and alien.' She added that she intentionally does not let the public into her private life.

I don't plan on speaking about my love life publicly, because that's mine... When you know too much about someone's personal life, then you watch films, and you can only see them—there's nothing worse.

Five facts about actress Jenna Ortega. Photo: Gilbert Flores on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

'The Babysitter: Killer Queen' actress does not like romantic comedies either. She also told Elle Magazine in March 2023 that she is not ready for the commitment that relationships require.

Maybe I am too obsessed with my work, but the idea of relationships stresses me out... And also, being that vulnerable with someone and having to get to know someone that well and having someone see you for all that you are… My brain knows that I don't need to think about that right now.

Jenna Ortega at the 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' premiere held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on May 13, 2025, in New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Inside Jenna Ortega's mysterious dating history

Jenna Ortega has never been in a relationship that her fans knew about despite being linked to several people. She addressed the dating rumours during her February 2019 appearance on the Just Between Us podcast, where she said:

According to the internet, I dated like six guys, (but I have) dated none of them.

Due to limited details on the people Jenna Ortega has dated, she was previously thought to be gay. While she has not spoken on her sexuality, she explained to Gayety's Caitlyn McDaniel in November 2022 why she thinks her character, Wednesday Addams, is a gay icon, calling her cool with a nice sense of style. Here is a look at some of the rumoured Jenna Ortega's ex-boyfriends:

Devin Booker (2023 – Rumoured)

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at PHX Arena on April 09, 2025, in Phoenix. Photo: Christian Petersen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

In March 2023, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker was thought to be Jenna Ortega's partner after a photo of them leaving a restaurant started to circulate on the internet. Keen fans were quick to point out that the picture was edited.

Asher Angel (2018)

Jenna Ortega and Asher Angel attend Just Jared's 7th Annual Halloween Party at Goya Studios on October 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega and Shazam star Asher Angel sparked romance rumours in October 2018 after being spotted at the Just Jared Annual Halloween Party, which they attended dressed as former couple Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. The pair went to several red-carpet events together, including the Venom movie premiere. Neither Asher nor Ortega publicly discussed the relationship.

Percy Hynes White (Rumoured)

Percy Hynes White and Jenna Ortega during the Golden Globes After Party at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 (R). Photo: Christopher Polk/Ryan Emberley (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The actress and her Wednesday co-star Percy Hynes Whines were linked after co-starring in the Netflix series. The actors also worked together in the 2024 film Winter Spring Summer or Fall.

Jenna Ortega and Percy did not confirm or deny dating. The actor revealed in his November 2022 interview with Popternative that he loves working with Jenna.

We have a fun time together... Jenna is the most professional person. She shows up and always knows her stuff and that made it very easy for me.

Jacob Sartorius (2017 – Rumoured)

Jacob Sartorius attends the 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Singer Jacob Sartorius was rumoured to be Jenna Ortega's boyfriend in October 2017 after the actress featured in the music video for his song Chapstick as his love interest. Despite their undeniable chemistry, Jacob shut down the romance rumours in a J-14 interview, saying they are good friends.

Isaak Presley (2016)

Jenna Ortega with her 'Stuck in the Middle' co-star, Isaak Presley. Photo: @isaakpresley (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Jenna Ortega was rumoured to be dating Isaak Presley, who portrayed her big brother Ethan in the Stuck in the Middle series. The pair did not address the rumours but remained friends after the show ended in 2018. In September 2019, Presley wished Jenna a happy 17th birthday with the caption:

My little sister is 17. Jenna, you have, without a doubt, impacted my life so much. You are the most resilient and strong girl and I am so so proud of you... Enjoy 17 and keep being the person you are. Love you Jenbug. Miss you lots.

Johnny Depp (False rumours)

Johnny Depp attends the 'Modì, Three Days on the Wing of Madness' screening on December 12, 2024, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Tim P. Whitby (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega and Johnny Depp have never dated in real life despite rumours which started when the celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi speculated about their relationship. Both actors denied the claims. Ortega called the rumour ridiculous, while Johnny Depp's representatives released a statement in August 2023, saying:

Mr. Depp has no personal or professional relationship with Ms. Ortega --He has never met her or spoken to her. He is not involved in any project with her, nor does he intend to be. He is appalled by these baseless and malicious rumours that are intended to harm his reputation and career.

Jenna Ortega attends the Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum on May 31, 2025, in Inglewood. Photo: Savion Washington (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega's dating history remains mysterious despite her status as a Hollywood sensation. The former child star continues to guard her life off-screen.

