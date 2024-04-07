Jenna Ortega's net worth and salary: How rich is the Wednesday star?

Jenna Ortega's name should not be strange if you have watched the Netflix series Wednesday. Her successful appearance in the show and brand endorsements running into millions of dollars have raised fan curiosity. So, it is unsurprising that many ask about Jenna Ortega's net worth.

Jenna Ortega at the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards in London, England. Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage, Edward Berthelot

Source: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega is an American actress and social media influencer. She entered the entertainment industry as a child and gradually built a thriving career. Today, she has become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Jenna Ortega's profile summary

Full name Jenna Marie Ortega Nickname Wednesday, ReeRee, Scream Queen Gender Female Date of birth 27 September 2002 Age 21 years old (as of March 2021) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Palm Desert, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Multiracial Sexuality Straight Height 5′1″ (155 cm) Weight 99 lbs (45 kg) Body measurements 32-23-31 in (81-58.5-79 cm) Shoe size 7.5 (US) Dress size 4 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Natalie Ortega Father Edward Ortega Siblings Mia, Isaac, Markus, Aaliyah, Mariah Marital status Single School Amelia Earhart Elementary School and John Glenn Middle School Profession Actress, voice actor, brand ambassador, philanthropist Net worth $5 million Social media field Instagram, Facebook

What is Jenna Ortega's net worth?

According to Cosmopolitan, Celebrity Net Worth, and Pinkvilla, Jenna Ortega's net worth in 2024 is estimated at $5 million. This financial statement is courtesy of a successful career in the movie industry. But how did she make this much? Below is a breakdown of Jenna's earnings and sources of income.

Fast facts on Jenna Ortega. Photo: @Jenna0rtega on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Actress

Jenna Ortega embarked on her acting journey when she was young. She professionally debuted in 2012 with a role in the CBS sitcom Rob. Her breakthrough came when she portrayed young Jane in the CW series Jane the Virgin. Sharing her experience when she started, she had this to say:

I wanted to start when I was six. But I didn’t actually start until I was 10. There’s a lot of things that I’ve done in my career that I used to say I wanted to do, or dreamed about doing. I’m definitely a perfectionist, but I also think that that comes with never being satisfied or never being able to stop and slow down and appreciate what’s been going on or what I’ve seen.

She further solidified her status as a rising star with roles in popular shows like You and a voice-acting role in the Netflix animated series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous. Her lead role as Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday positioned her among the most sought-after actors.

Film career

Ortega's impact on the big screen is worth celebrating. She has starred in films such as The Babysitter: Killer Queen, The Fallout, and Scream and Scream VI.

Her foray into the horror genre has earned her the scream queen title. Some of the movies and TV shows she has featured in are these:

1 Iron Man 3 2 Insidious: Chapter 2 3 The Little Rascals Save the Day 4 The Babysitter: Killer Queen 5 American Carnage 6 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice 7 Klara and the Sun 8 Home Movie: The Princess Bride 9 Elena of Avalor 10 Stuck in the Middle 11 Winter Spring Summer or Fall 12 Saturday Night Live 13 Death of a Unicorn 14 Home Movie: The Princess Bride 15 Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous

Brand ambassador

Jenna Ortega's endorsements include collaborations with brands like Adidas and Neutrogena. Being a longtime fan of Adidas Fits, the sportswear brand confirmed in 2023 that Ortega is the newest member of the Adidas family while sharing an image of her wearing its apparel and sneakers.

Actress Jenna Ortega at the world premiere of Miller's Girl screening at Mary Pickford Theater. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Neutrogena appointed her as their newest ambassador in 2020. This came after it was revealed that she had nursed the dream of being the company's representative. This appointment was described as surreal during one of Jenna Ortega's commercials.

Jenna Ortega's house

Jenna Ortega's family home in La Quinta, California, remains a modest yet comfortable haven for the rising star. It has five bedrooms and three bathrooms spread across 2,540 square feet and exudes warmth and simplicity. Also, it boasts a spacious kitchen, a cosy family room with a fireplace, and a refreshing swimming pool.

Jenna Ortega's car

Jenna Ortega owns luxury cars, including an Audi Q3, BMW M235i, and Mercedes-Benz E-Class. Each offers a blend of performance, comfort, and style, reflecting her success and taste.

What was Jenna Ortega's Scream salary?

Jenna Ortega's salary, as proposed by her management, was in the region of seven figures, but the production team, Spyglass, did not plan to adopt it. She eventually received a six-figure payment for her roles in the Scream franchise.

How much did Jenna Ortega get paid for Wednesday?

Jenna Ortega's Wednesday salary was reportedly between $30,000 and $35,000 per episode. While she earned this in the television show's first season, she will likely earn more when the soap returns for the second season.

Jenna Ortega at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Neilson Barnard

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

Several questions have been asked to learn more about actress Jenna. Below are some of them and the best answers given.

What is Jenna Ortega's net worth after Wednesday? She is currently worth $5 million.

What was Jenna Ortega's net worth before Wednesday? She was worth less than her net value before her Wednesday lead role.

How much does Jenna Ortega make a year? The actress makes an average of $1 million annually, as shown in the $2 million increase in her net worth between 2022 and 2024.

How old is Jenna Ortega now? She is currently 21 years old; she was born on 27 September 2002.

How much money does Jenna Ortega have? She has a net value of $5 million.

Jenna Ortega's net worth reflects her significant impact on the entertainment industry. Her remarkable journey from child actor to Hollywood sensation highlights her talent and resilience. Consequently, she has been privileged to sign lucrative endorsement deals and be featured in captivating television shows and movies.

READ ALSO: Corey Feldman's net worth: How much is the actor worth today?

As published on Briefly, Corey Feldman's journey in Hollywood dates back as far back as the 1970s when he appeared in TV commercials as a three-year-old. In the 1980s, he became the toast of the movie industry.

The 1990s, however, ushered in a turbulent period in his life that negatively impacted his career. His net worth in 2024 is $1 million. He makes the majority of this from his career as an actor, musician, philanthropist, public speaker, author, and motivational speaker.

Source: Briefly News