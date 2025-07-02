David Harbour’s net worth unpacked: salary, assets & more
David Harbour's net worth, estimated at $6 million, reflects talent, persistence, and breakout success. From humble beginnings in theatre to global stardom as Jim Hopper in Stranger Things, Harbour has carved a unique path in the entertainment industry.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- David Harbour's profile summary
- Exploring David Harbour's net worth, salary, assets & more
- How did David Harbour make his money?
- Where does David Harbour live?
- Trivia
Key takeaways
- David Harbour's financial breakthrough came when he played Jim Hopper in Netflix's hit show, Stranger Things.
- He reportedly took home a $2 million paycheck for his role as Alexei Shostakov in Thunderbolts.
David Harbour's profile summary
|Full name
|David Kenneth Harbour
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|April 10, 1975
|Age
|50 years old (as of 2025)
|Place of birth
|White Plains, New York, United States
|Current residence
|Brooklyn, New York City, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height
|6 feet 3 inches
|Weight
|120 kg (approx)
|Father
|Kenneth Harbour
|Mother
|Nancy Harbour
|Siblings
|Jessica Ann Harbour
|Relationship status
|Separated
|Ex-wife
|Lily Allen
|Children
|Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose
|Education
|Byram Hills High School and Dartmouth College
|Profession
|Actor
|Social media
|InstagramX (Twitter)
Exploring David Harbour's net worth, salary, assets & more
According to Celebrity Net Worth, David Harbour's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $6 million. His wealth primarily stems from his earnings as an established actor in Hollywood.
In a 2023 interview with Business Insider, Harbour revealed that he was always waiting for his 40s to make a breakthrough in the film industry. He said,
My 20s never worked for me. For guys like me, we're always waiting to be 40, even when we're, like, 19. We're waiting for the hairline to go. Those are the guys that I admired growing up, and those are the guys I wanted to emulate.
How much did David Harbour get paid for Stranger Things?
David Harbour reportedly received $9 million for filming the fifth season and $350,000 per episode for the show's third season. For the first two seasons, he received $100,000 per episode, racking up around $1.7 million for the two seasons.
How much did David Harbour make for Thunderbolts?
According to Prestige Online, David Harbour reportedly earned $2 million from featuring in the 2025 American superhero film. He played Alexei Shostakov, the lovable but delusional Red Guardian.
Who is the highest-paid actor on Stranger Things?
David Harbour and Winona Ryder are the highest-paid cast members of the teen sci-fi series, earning $9.5 million for the fifth season. Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, and Sadie Sink take the second position, with each earning $7 million.
Who is the richest Stranger Things cast member?
The richest of the Stranger Things cast is Winona Ryder, who has a net worth estimated at $18 million. Millie Bobby Brown takes the second place with a net worth estimated at $14 million. David Harbour takes third place with $6 million.
David Harbour's cars
Harbour owns a Dodge Challenger R/T, among other muscle cars. Although he is not big into cars, he featured in Gran Turismo, a car racing simulation film. He played Jack Salter, a retired race car driver who becomes a chief engineer and trainer.
How did David Harbour make his money?
David Harbour made his money primarily through his successful acting career, both on television and in films. Below is a breakdown of his career in the entertainment industry:
Acting career
David debuted his professional career on Broadway in the 1999 revival of The Rainmaker. However, Harbour's most significant financial breakthrough came with his starring role as Jim Hopper in the Netflix series Stranger Things. Some of his other top movies and TV shows include,
- 1999: Law & Order
- 2005: Brokeback Mountain
- 2008: Revolutionary Road
- 2015: Black Mass
- 2021: Black Widow
- 2025: A Working Man
Film production
Besides acting, Harbour has also had a stint in production. He currently boasts four producing credits, with notable films like Aftershock.
Where does David Harbour live?
David Harbour resides in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, New York City. His house was featured in Architectural Digest when he and his then-wife, Lily Allen, gave the outlet a tour of their newly custom-renovated home. Talking about their home, Allen said,
I’ve always been interested in interiors, and I’ve always done my own homes. But this was a big undertaking, and I needed help. Together, Billy (designer) and I tried to reach for something weird and wonderful.
He also owns a 1,400 square foot loft in Manhattan. He purchased the former wagon wheel factory after a three-year-long search. He has since renovated it into a vintage modern New York home with the help of designer Kyle O'Donnell.
Trivia
- David is a stepfather to daughters Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose, from Lily Allen's past relationship.
- David and Allen tied the knot in September 2020 and parted ways in early 2025. Lily is an English singer, songwriter, and talented actress.
- Harbour is a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and environmental causes, often using his platform to discuss these issues.
- At his early 20s, he battled alcoholism and mental health struggles, but chose to be sober at 24 after hitting rock bottom and was contemplating taking his life.
- In 2018, Harbour fulfilled an X (Twitter) challenge by dancing with emperor penguins in Antarctica after getting 200,000 retweets.
David Harbour's net worth reflects a career filled with memorable performances and wise choices. Despite not reaching the heights of Hollywood's top earners, his estimated $6 million fortune is substantial and growing thanks to his ongoing projects and huge fan base.
