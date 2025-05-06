Bryan Johnson's net worth: how he built a $400M fortune through tech
Inquiries about Bryan Johnson's net worth, estimated in millions, hit the headlines after it emerged that he spends $2 million a year trying to reverse ageing and avoid death. The venture capitalist is also the founder of Kernel, OS Fund, and Braintree.
Failure is not an option. I like that kind of determination and persistence.
Bryan Johnson's profile summary
|Full name
|Bryan Johnson
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|August 22, 1977
|Age
|47 years old (as of April 2025)
|Place of birth
|Provo, Utah, United States
|Current residence
|Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height
|5 feet 11 inches
|Weight
|72.9 kg (approx)
|Father
|Richard Johnson
|Mother
|Ellen Huff
|Siblings
|Two
|Relationship status
|Single
|Children
|Three
|Education
|Springville High School, Brigham Young University, University of Chicago Booth School of Business
|Profession
|Entrepreneur, venture capitalist, writer, and author
|Social media
Social media
Bryan Johnson's net worth & career earnings
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bryan Johnson's net worth in 2025 is $400 million. He accumulated his fortune through his multiple entrepreneurial ventures.
During an interview with Medium, Bryan expressed how entrepreneurship was his key to financial freedom. He said,
When I was 21, I burned the boats. Entrepreneurship was my only path to life. There was no option for me to go back to a job, so I had to make it work. I try to find that in other entrepreneurs where they are dead set as to what they want to do and there is no other option.
Where does Bryan Johnson live?
The venture capitalist resides in Venice, Los Angeles, California, in a 5,000-plus square feet home, which he bought for $5.7 million. The house acts as a base for his operations for his Project Blueprint, an initiative he aims to combat ageing and promote immortality.
How did Bryan Johnson make his money?
Bryan Johnson is a tech entrepreneur, venture capitalist, writer, and author. He accumulated his fortune through multiple ventures, which include:
Early start-up ventures
Bryan's first venture was selling cell phones while at Brigham Young University. He hired fellow students to help market service plans and cell phones. He would make a commission of $300 for each sale.
Alongside three other students, Bryan Johnson launched Inquist, a voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) company that combined Skype and Vogue features. In 2001, the company relinquished its operations.
Braintree venture
Bryan Johnson founded Braintree in 2007 while working as a door-to-door credit card salesperson. The company specialised in mobile and web payment systems for online e-commerce companies.
Braintree was featured on "Inc." magazine's 2011 list of the 500 fastest-growing companies. In 2012, the company acquired Venmo for $26 million. In 2013, PayPal (co-founded by Elon Musk) acquired the combined entity for $800 million.
OS Fund and Kernel
In 2014, the Utah native founded OS Fund, a venture capital fund that invests in early-stage science and technology companies. Two years later, he launched Kernel, a technology company focused on developing brain-machine technologies by collecting neurological activities.
By 2020, Kernel had introduced Flux and Flow, two brain-activity monitoring devices. They improved the study of neurological diseases and dysfunctions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.
Bryan Johnson's Project Blueprint
In October 2021, Bryan announced Project Blueprint to help achieve his goal of "making death optional" and radically extending human lifespan. Johnson reportedly aged at a 19-month rate instead of the usual 12 months. Some lifestyle changes he adopted include eating dinner at 11 am and going to bed at 8.30 pm.
Byran Johnson's anti-ageing technique costs him $2 million annually. This includes paying a dedicated team of doctors and the necessary procedures.
Author and TV personality
Besides his entrepreneurial endeavours, Bryan is a rich best-selling author and has since published multiple books. Some of his publications include:
- Code 7: Cracking the Code for an Epic Life
- The Proto Project
- Don't Die
- Zeroism
- We the People
In January 2025, a documentary titled Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever was released on Netflix. Directed by Chris Smith, the film follows Johnson as he subjects himself to extreme longevity protocols to extend his lifespan radically.
Trivia
- Bryan Johnson (age 47 as of April 2025) was born on August 22, 1977, in Provo, Utah, and raised in Springville, Utah.
- He served as a missionary in Ecuador for two years at 21.
- Johnson graduated with a BA in International Studies from Brigham Young University and later earned an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
- Johnson lost 60 pounds in a year after he began his health transformation.
- He wakes up at 5 am, eats all his food by 11 am, and goes to bed at 8:30 pm as part of his strict schedule.
- Bryan Johnson has three children: two sons and a daughter.
Bryan Johnson's net worth is a testament to his relentless drive and entrepreneurial spirit. It captures attention as he invests in science, health, and technology. His wealth empowers groundbreaking research and personal longevity pursuits, making headlines worldwide.
