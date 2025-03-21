What is Anderson Cooper's net worth? Exploring his CNN salary and inheritance
Anderson Cooper's net worth, estimated in millions, reflects his decades-long career in journalism and television. He is a news broadcaster best known for his self-titled program on CNN, Anderson Cooper 360.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Anderson Cooper's profile summary
- What is Anderson Cooper's net worth?
- How did Anderson Cooper accumulate his fortune?
- What was Gloria Vanderbilt's net worth when she died?
- How much does Anderson Cooper make a year?
- Trivia
Key takeaways
- Anderson is a news broadcaster at CNN with a career spanning over two decades.
- Cooper is the highest-paid news anchor amongst his colleagues at CNN, with a salary of $20 million.
- Anderson is part of the famed Vanderbilt family.
Anderson Cooper's profile summary
|Full name
|Anderson Hays Cooper
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|June 3, 1967
|Age
|57 years old (as of March 2025)
|Place of birth
|Manhattan, New York City, USA
|Current residence
|New York City, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height
|5 feet 10 inches
|Weight
|68 kg (approx)
|Father
|Wyatt Emory Cooper
|Mother
|Gloria Vanderbilt
|Siblings
|Carter Vanderbilt Cooper, Leopold, and Christopher Stokowski
|Relationship status
|Single
|Ex-partner
|Benjamin Maisani
|Children
|Wyatt Morgan Cooper, Sebastian Luke Maisani-Cooper
|Education
|Dalton School, New York City, and Yale University
|Profession
|News anchor, TV personality, and author
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookX (Twitter)
What is Anderson Cooper's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anderson Cooper's net worth is $60 million. His wealth stems from his impressive career as a news anchor and his inheritance from his late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.
In a 2021 episode of The Morning Meeting, Anderson said he will not leave a fortune for his son. He stated,
I don't believe in passing on huge amounts of money. I'm not that interested in money, but I don't intend to have some sort of pot of gold for my son. I'll go with what my parents said…'College will be paid for, and then you got to get on it.
Anderson Cooper's house
Anderson owns multiple properties, reflecting his diverse interests and lifestyle. Here are some of his notable homes:
- In 2014, Cooper and his then-partner Benjamin Maisani purchased a multi-million dollar Connecticut mansion. According to Daily Mail, they bought the property for between $5 million and $9 million.
- In January 2010, Cooper bought a firehouse-turned-home in Manhattan for $4.3 million. The property is located at 84 West Third Street.
- Anderson also owns a tropical house in Trancoso, Brazil. This home provides a serene getaway from his demanding career in journalism.
How did Anderson Cooper accumulate his fortune?
Anderson Cooper accumulated his fortune primarily through his successful career in journalism. Here are some key sources of Anderson Cooper's salary:
Journalism career
After graduating from Yale University, Cooper moved to Vietnam to study the Vietnamese language at the University of Hanoi. During this time, he produced original fact-based news about the unrest in Myanmar.
In 1995, he became an ABC correspondent before moving to co-anchoring World News Now. In 2001, he moved to CNN, where he co-anchored American Morning alongside Paula Zahn. His self-titled show Anderson Cooper 360 began airing on the channel two years later.
Television Shows and hosting
Besides news anchoring, Cooper earns his income through television shows and hosting. He has hosted various top shows, including Anderson Live and The Mole, and has appeared in numerous specials, such as CNN's New Year's Eve Live.
Anderson also participated in a national tour with Andy Cohen, co-hosting a conversational stage show called AC2. Cooper has co-starred alongside his mother on HBO's documentary Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt and Anderson Cooper.
Writing
Anderson authored his memoir Dispatches from the Edge: A Memoir of War, Disasters, and Survival in 2006, which topped the New York Best Seller List in June 2006. He has co-authored several best-selling books, including The Rainbow Comes and Goes with his mother and Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty with Katherine Howe.
What was Gloria Vanderbilt's net worth when she died?
When she passed on in 2019, Gloria had an estimated fortune of $10 million. She inherited $5 million (roughly over $70 million today adjusted to inflation) from her father, Reginald Vanderbilt, in 1925.
Gloria also earned huge income from her fashion career, including $10 million royalty from her jeans in 1980. Despite the impressive trust fund and career earnings, Vanderbilt spent most of her money and lost some to embezzlement.
How much did Anderson Cooper inherit from Gloria Vanderbilt?
According to Town & Country Magazine, Anderson Cooper inherited around $1.5 million from his mother when she passed away in 2019. This is a relatively small amount compared to her mother's impressive fortune.
However, during a 2014 interview, Cooper expressed that he did not expect much of a fortune from his mother. He said,
My mom's made clear to me that there's no trust fund. There's none of that, [and] I don't believe in inheriting money. I don't know what the amount is going to be but it's not some huge estate.
How much does Anderson Cooper make a year?
According to Good Housekeeping, Anderson Cooper's CNN salary is approximately $20 million annually. This impressive payout makes him the highest-paid news anchor on CNN.
Trivia
- Cooper was a child model for popular brands like Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, and Macy's.
- Anderson Cooper's ex-husband is Benjamin Maisani.
- During college, Cooper interned at the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) for two summers.
- Cooper has won 18 Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, and an Edward R. Murrow Award.
- Anderson has a self-titled podcast, All There Is with Anderson Cooper, which has aired for three seasons.
- Anderson Cooper's children are Wyatt and Sebastian.
Anderson Cooper's net worth is impressive. The media personality has amassed a fortune from her illustrious career. Through hard work and determination, he has built his career from being a humble fact checker on Channel One News to becoming a media giant all over America.
