Nomzamo Mbatha is the latest cover star for the famous Women's Health Magazine

The actress and philanthropist flaunted her stunning curves and spoke about the importance of self-care

Mzansi is absolutely loving Nomzamo's cover and couldn't get over how stunning she looks

Nomzamo Mbatha is the latest cover star for Women's Health Magazine.

Source: Instagram

Women's Health Magazine's latest cover star is none other than South Africa's sweetheart, Nomzamo Mbatha.

Nomzamo Mbatha graces magazine cover

The Women's Health Magazine's July/ August issue has officially arrived, and the cover star is none other than the lovely Nomzamo Mbatha.

Talking all things self-care and building self-confidence, the Shaka iLembe actress and executive producer said self-confidence to her meant being comfortable in her own skin:

"Body confidence for me is accepting that I'm a thick girl and learning to take care of my body in whatever state or form it is in."

An actress, businesswoman and beloved philanthropist, part of what makes Nomzamo confident is the fact that she has crafted a path unique to her vision:

"I think I've been able to build a path that's unique to my journey and vision for myself."

South Africa shows love to Nomzamo Mbatha

Mzansi is living for Nomzamo Mbatha's cover shoot:

Businesswoman, Rachel Kolisi, was obsessed:

"Our queen! This cover is insane!"

vuvu.maseti said:

"Yes! Now this is a cover."

nomndeni showed love to Nomzamo Mbatha:

"So gorgeous. Congratulations, mama!"

sisakes wrote:

"Beautiful, this underwear, OMG!"

Nolo_Nawaya praised Nomzamo Mbatha:

"No one works harder."

noma__khadashiyeni added:

"Oh, what a stunning lady."

roma_loma responded:

"My love, you look drop-dead gorgeous!"

neutrogenasa commented:

"Love it for our queen!"

asembo_mangunezi_omuhle was stunned:

"Aybo, Zamo!"

Nomzamo Mbatha celebrates milestone with Neutrogena

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nomzamo Mbatha celebrating a milestone with one of her oldest brand partners.

She recalled when she created a vision board in 2014 and just so happened to have a picture of a Neutrogena face wash that she stuck to her board.

Fast forward a few days later and she got a call that changed her life forever, kick-starting the beginning of a fruitful partnership that would span a decade:

"My agent at the time called me and said, 'There is this brand called Neutrogena, they want you to be the very first face of their brand in Africa.' I could not believe it."

She thanked the world-renowned brand for believing in her over a decade ago and for allowing her the opportunity to stand with some of the biggest names. She credited them for being instrumental in teaching her how to "love the skin within."

"Thank you for believing in me at a time when I was still figuring out myself. You've permitted me to stand tall among the greatest; here's to 10 years of a wonderful partnership. Thank you for teaching me and every single woman who has engaged with our community how to love the skin within."

