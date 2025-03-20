South African actress Nomzamo Mbatha recently awarded a businesswoman with R200K

The star handed the cheque to Mpho Hlongwane-Nkgabutle from MH Automotive engineering

Nomzamo Mbatha shared a video of her handing over the check to Mpho on her Instagram page

Nomzamo Mbatha handed over a cheque of R200K to a businesswoman. Image: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

One thing about the South African internationally acclaimed actress Nomzamo Mbatha is that she always gives back to the community and loves doing some charity work.

Recently, according to ZiMoja Nomzamo had some cheques to reward two amazing young businesswomen with their prizes after they participated in the Empowering Her 2024 Business Awards Seminar.

Mbatha awarded Dudu M who runs a coal mining business, received R100 000, and the main winner, Mpho from MH Automotive Engineering, 100%, was awarded R200 000.

She said:

"One of the most impressive women I've ever met."

Nomzamo also posted about Mpho receiving a R200K cheque on her Instagram page and wrote:

"Our @nomzamo_lighthouse 2024 EmpoweringHer Women in Business Grand Prize Winner. One of the most impressive women I’ve ever met. MH is an automotive business that assembles and supplies Ford with parts for some of their models. With 59 full-time staff and operating in a 2000 square meter plant, Mpho is only going up from here."

See the video below:

Nomzamo Mbatha stuns at Milan Fashion Week

Meanwhile, the talented Shaka iLembe actress Nomzamo Mbatha walked for the South African fashion couture company Khosi Nkosi. Fashion week commenced on 25 February and recently ended this week.

Walking the runway, Nomzamo wore a beautiful ensemble from the fashion house's collaboration with African Bank, the Legacy Collection. Sharing some of the snaps, Khosi said this line celebrated culture and the diverse nation of Mzansi.

"We are proud to dedicate this collection to the beautiful country of South Africa. Filled with a rich tapestry of historical moments and cultural significance, this collection aims to celebrate the unique heritage of South Africa and pay homage to its extraordinary journey. Africa to the World. In South Africa our land."

Nomzamo Mbatha kicks off back-to-school program

In January 2025, Nomzamo Mbatha's kindness was felt by hundreds of underprivileged school kids when she donated 700 school shoes and uniforms.

As many kids return to their school routines, some are crippled with anxiety over various factors. Luckily, shoes and uniforms are the least of their worries. Parents and guardians can rest assured after Nomzamo Mbatha kicked off her back-to-school program to donate shoes and uniforms to underprivileged kids.

The Shaka iLembe actress and her foundation, Nomzamo Lighthouse, reached out to seven schools across five provinces to donate 700 shoes and clothes to all the kids who needed them the most.

