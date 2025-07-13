Cassper Nyovest recently let people know that he had a treat up his sleeve for supporters with a post on his social media

The musician posted a teaser hinting that he may have a new music coming out soon and it caught people's attention

Some online users noticed that something was amiss with Cassper Nyovest's announcement and the error diverted focus from his music

Cassper Nyovest let people know that he's been working hard in the studio. The musician alerted his fans that they can expect something new from him.

Cassper Nyovest's effort to announce new music was overshadowed by a mistake on his poster. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately people zoned in on something else about the post Cassper Nyovest shared. Netizens could not look away from a mistake that was on Cassper Nyovest's promo.

On 11 July 2025 Cassper Nyovest gave fans hope that he was ready to release new music. He shared a poster of his silhouette with a caption that was meant to read "guess who's back". The text was misspelled as "guess whose back". Many netizens soon noticed the mistake, and one X user's response went viral after referencing that the rapper did not finish his matric. The scathing post asked people if they now realise the importance of having a matric certificate.

Cassper Nyovest has always been open about not finishing high school. The rapper explained that he sacrificed his high school studies to pursue his music career instead. The rapper often reflects on finding success even though he didn't finish his education.

Cassper Nyovest is one of South Africa's biggest artists and fans came to his defence over his recent blunder. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Getty Images

South Africa debates over Cassper Nyovest's poster

Others responded to criticisms of Cassper Nyovest's poster, saying it was deliberate. Fams defended him, arguing that the mistake was on purpose as Cassper is a marketing genius.

@iamtammyx said:

"But your dumb a* s is now marketing him to us. 😭The script is writing itself."

@BruceSphosethu commented:

"Yena he is a marketing genius no rapper in SA done what he did because of that nje alone."

@Mikie_Lai added:

"Why do yall hate this man so much?"

@Tito14567105 wrote:

"That's because he is ,do you seriously think his team wouldn't have seen the spelling error before the release of cover art?"

@thekelo_Teekay wrote:

"That brother from Open Chats podcast cooked him so hard I think the marketing genius card won’t work anymore. Cassper is a full package domkop klaar."

@BoittieM argued:

"Marketing strategy? Get the people talking about the spelling “error” and it trends?"

@25dzn agreed:

"It's called P.R and marketing stunt STUPID."

@SkhuMahlangu remarked:

"You can have matric but not his lifestyle. Facts!"

@MaxwellelNkosi speculated:

"You just fell for the bait! He did that on purpose because he knows y’all will talk about it = free promo!"

Podcasters hit back at Cassper after rapper's remarks

Briefly News previously reported that the presenters of the Open Chat Podcast dedicated almost an entire episode to dissing and dragging Cassper Nyovest. After the rapper made some salty remarks about the podcasters, they finally clapped back, and it was not pretty.

Mtho continued to rip into Cassper Nyovest, saying his only defence when arguing with someone is that he has money.

The podcasters also questioned his relevance in the game, saying industry beefs saved him.

Source: Briefly News