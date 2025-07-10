South African controversial YouTuber Slik Talk hogged headlines after he celebrated Cassper Nyovest's downfall

The video of Slik Talk trended on social media amid the feud between the rapper and the Open Chats podcast

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the YouTuber's video

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Slik Talk reacted to Cassper Nyovest and the Open Chats podcast feud. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, @mdnews

Source: UGC

Once again, the controversial YouTuber Slik Talk made headlines on social media after he celebrated Cassper Nyovest's downfall amid his feud with Open Chats podcast hosts.

The controversial content creator is popular for sharing his unfiltered thoughts on trending topics like Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu's divorce, and Enhle Mbali and DJ Black Coffee's messy divorce.

Recently, an online user @ThisIsColbert posted a video of Slik Talk reacting to Cassper Nyovest's beef with the young podcasters on X (formerly Twitter).

In the clip, the content creator said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Cassper Nyovest in his mind, he still thinks this is 2014 when he was filling up the stadiums, you’re not that guy anymore—how the mighty has fallen."

Watch the video below:

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest mocked the podcasters, saying they are small boys and that he is not scared of them. "Y'all are laaities, and you are trying to get to where I am. I'm not scared of you," he said.

One of the presenters, Mtho, said he felt attacked by Cassper, despite having shown him respect and love in the past. In the YouTube video uploaded recently, he mentioned how the rapper is always the common denominator in the industry beefs, but he always plays himself out to be the victim.

"He is narcissistic and selfish. Why is he the only one that people have issues against. MacG, AKA, Riky Rick, Emtee and even A-Reece. Now it is me. Does he not think that there is something wrong that he is doing?" he asked. "Bro, I have given Cassper his flowers so many times...stupid boy," he remarked.

Netizens react to Slik Talk's video

Shortly after the celebratory video of Slik Talk went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@b_aarrbbiiee said:

"You’re always posting this guy, does he pay you? Nonsense."

@phestahiver commented:

"This is unhealthy for slik talk, hating a person for so long, a person you don’t even know personally hai hai."

@tsomeleh responded:

"This bru always talking about Cassper. He doesn't realise that most of his subscribers are slimes and most people who agree with him on cass most of them are slimes smh. @casspernyovest should stop entertaining these bloggers."

@Emkay28feb replied:

"Slik Talk is trying to regain his relevance and those boys are trying so hard to trend."

Cassper Nyovest get dragged by Slik Talk on social media. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Cassper Nyovest dragged by Slik Talk

In a previous report from Briefly News, controversial YouTuber Slik Talk trolled Cassper Nyovest and his supposed fall from grace in the hip hop game.

Slik Talk said Cassper is no longer relevant and said he is seeking attention by attacking streamers. Netizens seem to agree with Slik Talk, saying Cassper Nyovest has lost his relevance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News