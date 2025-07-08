Multi-award winning rapper Cassper Nyovest was dragged by young podcasters on Open Chat Podcast

This was in response to the salty remarks he made on how Twitch live stream, which did not sit well with one of the presenters

Mzansi has reacted to the viral video of the podcasters, questioning Cassper's relevance outside of hip hop beefs

Cassper Nyovest ruffled the feathers of these young podcasters who dragged him for filth. Image: Cassper Nyovest

Podcasters drag Cassper Nyovest

The presenters of the Open Chat Podcast dedicated almost an entire episode to dissing and dragging South African rapper Cassper Nyovest. After the rapper made some salty remarks about the podcasters, they finally clapped back, and it was not pretty.

In his Twitch livestream, Cassper mocked the podcasters, saying they are small boys and that he is not scared of them. "Y'all are laaities, and you are trying to get to where I am. I'm not scared of you," he said.

One of the presenters, Mtho, said he felt attacked by Cassper, despite showing him respect and love in the past. He mentioned how Cassper is always the common denominator in the industry beefs, but he always plays himself out to be the victim.

"He is narcissistic and selfish. Why is he the only one that people have issues against. MacG, AKA, Riky Rick, Emtee and even A-Reece. Now it is me. Does he not think that there is something wrong that he is doing?" he asked. "Bro, I have given Cassper his flowers so many times...Stupid boy," he remarked.

Mtho continued to rip into Cassper Nyovest, saying his only defence when arguing with someone is that he has money.

"He gives me those uneducated vibes. You know those guys who say at least I am rich. That is the only argument he can give," he dragged.

The podcasters also argued his relevance in the game, saying industry beefs saved him.

"He is nothing without a beef," Mtho said. "When AKA passed away, he had no relevance or identity."

X user @Boyzn_uWandile posted the X video.

Mzansi has their say on Mtho vs Cassper

Here are some of the reactions online:

Cassper Nyovest stepped on a few young podcasters toes with his remarks. Image: Casspernyovest

@Pablonsimbi said:

"Nyovest is not rich, he’s just surviving like any middle class people."

@naomi_floww trolled:

"Mtho is spot on. The American refugee must leave the kids alone."

@ncubesceloz said:

"I really wish Cassper would stop entertaining kids on the internet. It's always the same trick and I know that he knows better. He provoked them."

@cyka_plata asked:

"Cassper is VERY SELFISH everyone knows this. Who has he helped from his home town in North West? Fifi Cooper's career is left with 1 bar but he's not helping her or anyone."

