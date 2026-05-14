Ntsiki has called on South Africans to forgive her after noticing that they have boycotted her YouTube channel

In a TikTok video, Ntsiki apologised for her utterances, where she expressed strong views on the immigration discussion

However, it seems as though Mzansi is not backing down and is calling for Ntsiki Mazwai to get cancelled

Ntsiki Mazwai noticed how people have boycotted her YouTube Podcast. Image: Miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

South African activist Ntsiki Mazwai felt the wrath of social media after she shared strong views on the anti-immigration protests.

Mazwai has previously and continuously slammed the protests led by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Ngizwe Mchunu, along with their supporters and those of the movements.

Ntsiki apologises for utterances

In a TikTok video, Ntsiki Mazwai admitted that her statements were incorrect, but also stated that most of the public was wrong as well.

Because of their differences, Ntsiki noticed how many people have chosen not to engage in her YouTube podcast, Moya.

"South Africans, can we please forgive each other. I was wrong, everyone was wrong. Please forgive me because now you have boycotted my YouTube channel. Right now, the comments section is dry. I have nobody to talk to. You have taught me a lesson; I have learned the hard way."

Watch the X clip below:

Mzansi continues to boycott Ntsiki

SA has their foot on the ground and is not backing down.

@kgosigadiBee said:

"South Africans, you got the power, @ntsikimazwai said she was born in the wrong country, the PanAfricanist must give her audience. She is just sorry because you are starving her on her bread. May this boycott intensify across Celebrities that ignore your plea."

@Afri_core stated:

"Was she going to apologise if foreigners supported her instead, or was she going to double down and keep gaslighting South Africans who are concerned about the immigration crisis and the lawlessness that comes with it? She needs to stick to her opinions."

@Mphothegreatest stated:

The boycott will teach her a lesson. Any unpatriotic South Africans must go and get support from their favourite foreigners. If you love foreigners so much, then go & live with them in their own countries. South Africa is for South Africans. Put South Africans first."

@SbuMpungose defended Ntsiki:

"Hayi guys, please forgive her. Ntsiki is one of us through and through, including her right to speak freely. Aowa guys…plus she asked so nicely. I don’t agree with some of her views, but we can’t beat down our sister."

@AfricanBlackAsa expressed:

"I was so hurt in 2024 when Ntsiki Mazwai took Chidimma's side after being a victim of identity theft fraud, the privileged will make you overlook people’s struggles with life."

Ntsiki Mazwai has noticed that people have ignored her YouTube Podcast. Image: NtsikiMazwaimedia

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai slams Jacinta

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai has responded to a video clip of Ngobese-Zuma criticising police for not raiding a building without a warrant.

While the original poster labelled Jacinta a "blonde," Ntsiki took a different jab, accusing her of using "good English" and a specific vocal tone to manipulate her followers. Hitting back at Ntsiki, Jacinta accused Ntsiki, who then responded with a legal threat.

Source: Briefly News