Media personality Ngizwe Mchunu has responded to allegations that he set his house on fire for attention and sympathy

Mchunu claimed that he had many enemies, including Julius Malema, who were celebrating his pain at the moment

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Mchunu's claim about the fire, sharing mixed reactions to it

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Ngizwe Mchunu has dismissed allegations that he set his own home on fire. Image: Emmanuel Croset (Getty Images)/ @ZANewsFlash

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – Ngizwe Mchunu has hit back at allegations that he set his own house alight, describing the suggestion as absurd.

The home of the South African media personality, in Mbumbulu, south of Durban, was destroyed in a fire on 10 May 2026. Witnesses reported that several men arrived at the property looking for Mchunu before setting it alight.

The former Ukhozi FM radio presenter has been at the centre of several major news stories of late, due to his ties to March and March, as well as his recent back-and-forth with Julius Malema.

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Mchunu rejects claim that he set his house alight

Following allegations that he may have set the home alight to gain sympathy or media attention, Mchunu dismissed these, saying that no sane person would willingly destroy their home and put their family through trauma.

"My children didn't go to school; their class assignments were burned down, and other learning materials. But now, people are saying I burned down the house because I want attention."

"No matter how drunk one can get, you wouldn’t sleep and wake up and choose to burn your own house down,” he stated.

Mchunu claims that his enemies are celebrating

The controversial media personality also claimed that there were many who didn’t like him, and now they were celebrating his pain.

"I have a lot of enemies, including Julius Malema and the LGBTQ+ community. So, it's their time to celebrate. But we'll see who will end up on top," he said.

Mchunu has a highly contentious relationship with Malema, recently accusing the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader of receiving R60 million from Nigerian drug dealers.

He argued that this was why Malema protects undocumented foreign nationals. The EFF leader launched a R1 million defamation lawsuit against Mchunu following the claims.

Julius Malema recently filed a lawsuit against Ngizwe Mchunu for defamation of character. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

How did South Africans react to the claims?

Social media users shared varying reactions to the news, with many saying they didn’t expect him to admit it.

Ron Man Munthali said:

“He thinks we are all from KZN.”

Kudakwashe Dengedza stated:

“Obviously, he has to deny the allegations.”

Prince Mduduzi questioned:

“Was he supposed to admit that he did it?”

Lebohang Motseki exclaimed:

“Mara yena, we know he loves attention.”

Godwin C. Chirwa recalled Brown Mogotsi’s situation:

“Some months ago, we saw someone trying to shoot their own car, so it's just similar.”

Colin Buti claimed:

“Only the police can determine what exactly happened.”

Sibusiso Jr Msibi added:

“The police need to get involved. I don't hear anything about a case being opened.”

Siyanda Jack asked:

“Who in their right mind would burn down their house just to get attention?

Other stories about Mchunu's house

Briefly News has covered several articles from different angles about Mchunu's home.

A video of Mchunu's home in Mbumbulu burning down sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Mchunu’s son has spoken out after a fire destroyed parts of their family home in Mbumbulu.

A crowdfunding campaign launched after Mchunu’s Mbumbulu home was allegedly torched reportedly failed.

Source: Briefly News