South Africans panic over ‘harder’ learner’s licence test after report that the computerised system has caused pass rates to drop

RTMC defends computerised learner’s tests despite online frustration, saying the digital system helps reduce corruption and stops unqualified drivers from passing

Mzansi is divided over learner’s licence struggles, with some celebrating first-time passes while others accuse the computerised testing system of being a scam

The TikToker shared the pass rate reports. Image: @coolstorybru

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video shared by @coolstorybru_ on 10 May 2026 has sparked debate among South Africans learning to drive. The TikToker reported that there have been claims that the computerised learner's licence test is significantly more difficult than the written one. The clip revealed wannabe drivers' frustration over concerns that the computer system may be designed to generate more bookings than pass rates.

This notion has been fueled by RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane's report that since the rollout of the computerised testing, the learners' test pass rate has dropped from around 68% to 40%. According to @coolstorybru_, some South Africans are arguing that the drop in pass rate is due to the system being more complex than the previous paper-based format.

"Now a lot of South Africans are saying that with this system, the test has become a lot longer, and also it includes a lot of questions which are very, very difficult and not based on the content in the learning material. In fact, some South Africans have even gone as far as to suggest that the government is doing this on purpose as some sort of money-making scheme. The government, however are firmly denying this."

He captioned his post:

"South Africans learning to drive are cooked with the new learner's license test."

He shared the difficulty reports. Image@coolstorybru

Source: TikTok

Official stance on computerised testing system announced

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) maintains that the lower pass rate shows stricter assessment standards rather than unfair difficulty, arguing that it helps prevent unqualified drivers from obtaining licences and ultimately improves road safety across South Africa. The RTMC has reported positive results since introducing computerised learner licence testing systems in 2021 at centres nationwide.

"Since the introduction of the system, the number of people passing the test has come down from 68% to 40%, an indication that examiners are no longer able to manipulate the system.”

The RTMC says the computerised learners' test removes human interference and stops officials from seeing the exam in advance, reducing fraud and cheating. It warns, learner's test though, that some corrupt officials are still trying new ways to assist learners illegally, with arrests already made and investigations ongoing.

They also caution applicants not to pay for help, as anyone involved in cheating or bribery could face serious criminal charges and penalties.

View @coolstorybru_ 's TikTok below:

Mzansi reacts to the report

Comment sections was filled with mixed reactions, ranging from celebration by first-time passers to complaints from users who say they failed multiple attempts or found the questions confusing. Some users also claimed the system has changed over time, while others argued it has always been computer-based.

This is what Mzansi said on @coolstorybru_'s page:

Sthobile🇿🇦 said:

"To us who passed on first attempt 😂😂😂"

atlegang012🇿🇦 replied:

"Don't press submit."

Lesego wrote:

"The rules of the road don't change mos..."

Fiona Black said:

"Been computerized for years already."

That Guy wrote:

"Just when it's my turn to learn 😭"

🦋🦋 exclaimed:

"I’m so gonna fail."

faithmashifane said:

"My pass mark was R2500😭😭😭"

SweetGirl said:

"The old pass rate was 1.5k, new pass rate 2.5k"

More Briefly News stories on driving

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A TikTok video went viral after a man driving a luxury Mercedes-Maybach with only a learner’s licence was stopped by police officers, who ended up admiring the expensive car instead of confronting him aggressively.

South Africa is preparing to replace traditional plastic driving licence cards with new smart cards and eventually fully digital licences linked to ID documents as part of efforts to modernise the system and reduce fraud.

Source: Briefly News