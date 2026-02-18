PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A man got police officers' attention while on the road, but it was not all bad

The man was driving his luxury car, and all attention went to it when the police stopped him

The man had a heartwarming interaction with South African police officers who were mesmerised by his car

A driver of an expensive car shared his road experience. South African police officers' heads turned after spotting the luxury vehicle on the road.

A man driving a Maybach was stopped by SAPS.

The video of the man posted on 17 February showed the effect that his luxury car had. The luxury car driver and the police officers' interaction became viral.

In a post on TikTok, a man, @princenasdaq, showed people that driving his Maybach with a learner's license attracted the attention of traffic officers. The officers were more interested in admiring the luxury car. One officer was caressing the exterior of his car door. One of the officers loudly asked why he would drive a Maybach with a Leaner's license. They all gave the Maybach driver a handshake for having the luxury car. Watch the video of the man:

South Africa amazed by Maybach

People were pleased with how honest the police officers were, as they admired his car. Many felt that the female police officer truly appreciated the car most. Read people's comments below:

A man driving a Maybach in South Africa stunned viewers.

Boitumelo Lovedelia was impressed:

"I like how he is dressed up and his calmness. I don't know him, but he seems humble. 🙌🏻 lesedi kganya abuti."

NniniG_ was inspiredby the display of luxury:

"This is how I feel seeing my black sisters and black brothers driving such. I don't know you, but I'm proud."

Mr Too Dam Good🕺💋🫂 admired the officers who initiated a friendly stop:

"Honestly speaking, police officers are also human being and they have good hearts as well, but don't provoke them, especially when you are at faulty but if you show them respect and be humble, believe you me, they will also show you respect."

nhleks008 applauded the SAPS:

"😇 I like how the police are engaging, a peaceful routine stop 👌🏾"

Thabza6809(◔‿◔) was moved by their heartwarming:

"I like how the lady is impressed, not because this is an expensive car but because it is driven by a black man."

matome admired the man's car:

"True definition of wealth. His dress code. eseng masepa a a o buti ya lena ba go apara di gucci ka dikoloto."

Mamgcina 🌹 gushed over the Maybach owner

"She is so proud of the driver, the way ayibamba ngakhona🥰"

Gaopalangwe admired the interaction between the man and SAPS:

"No jealousy from officers so proud to have people like you guys."

Tebogo Naledi Huma was curious about the traffic stop:

"So you can’t drive a Maybach with a learner’s stick?😳"

