A TikTok video of a luxury car making its way through a Johannesburg road went viral as it caused a stir

Men started whooping after spotting the impressive whip making its way through the town, and the driver basked in the attention

Online users were raving about the high-performance vehicle that was caught on camera doing the most in traffic

Car lovers were treated to a luxury car sighting in Johannesburg. The whip was stunning, and it had necks breaking for a second look, and one guy shared his video after spotting the impressive car.

A man shared a TikTok video of a super car he spotted in Johannesburg and went viral on TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A video of the stunning car a man spotted amassed more than 100,000 views. Many commented, stunned by the luxury whip.

In a TikTok video, @shanerivo was in awe of a supercar he spotted. A man driving a sixth-generation Ford Mustang Fastback in Johannesburg earned many cheers on the road. The guy recording was with his mates, and they were all screaming and hyping up the driver as he cruised by. In response, the driver smiled and sped up for their entertainment.

A Ford Mustang in Johannesburg impressed TikTok viewers. Image: Pixabay

Source: UGC

South Africa appreciates Mustang

Online users commented on the video, raving about the luxury car. Many appreciated the friendly driver who humoured the men excited about the Mustang. The Ford Mustang is valued at R1,3 million or more, depending on the exact model and dealer. Watch the video of the Mutsang below:

Thokozani | Fashion Designer was touched by the video:

"Lol because we are simple creatures, and asinamona njengabanye (we are not jealous of others.)"

neoza gushed over the video:

"I love the way you direct him to pass so that you can praise 👏"

Siwe_38 was in awe:

"Awuuuu tooo beautiful without the music, awuuuuu🥰❤️"

Asanda Ncwane🤡🌺 wrote:

"Awu my dream car 😫😫😫😫 I scream every time I see this car.....I even shout "sukaaaani adlule" 🥰🥰🥰🥺🥺 I absolutely love me a Mustang gt mhhh."

ntokzilla fantasised:

"I’m a girl, and once I drive a really fast car, I am going to be problematic, I mean, I push my smaller Nyana car as is 😂"

Ntokozo Jennifer Radebe enjoyed the driver:

"It's how he came closer to get the full video 🔥😫I love cars, and I always adore moments whereby car owners allow us to take Pictures 🔥"

Mmamosadi💞 pointed out:

"See how he changed the lanes, very demure."

lumka. said:

"Bro really knew what he was doing 😫"

sheck_wes123 added:

"He understood the assignment."

Shiyelihle_gee enjoyed the car video:

"Just like that, the day is entirely made! Cha kumnandi ukuba abafana🫰🏻"

koket5587 said:

"Boys... he just understood he has to do it for the bruwelas🤣🤝"

Source: Briefly News