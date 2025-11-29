A man posted a TikTok video showing that he is head over heels in love with his girlfriend and needed to see her

The gent shared a snippet of the stop he made to shower his bae with lots of love when she did not feel well

South Africans were moved by the romantic interaction the man had with his stunning girlfriend in the clip on TikTok

TikTok was abuzz from one man's display of romance. The guy showed that nothing would stop him from laying eyes on the love of his life.

Woman's boyfriend spoils her while she is at home sick. Image: @nzimandomhkulu

Source: TikTok

The video of the love birds received more than 100,000 likes. More than 10,000 people commented on the post the man shared about his girlfriend.

In a TikTok video, @nzimandomkhulu shared that he had to see his girlfriend even though he had a busy schedule. He recorded his girlfriend as she walked up to his car to see him, and he greeted asking if she was really sick. He proceeded to hand over the Steers meal and chocolates that he brought her. She thanked him, and he asked her for a kiss, and then she asked him to come back later. They had a playful back and forth as he insisted he would not come back.

South Africans were raving after seeing the happy couple's sweet exchange. Image: Photo Maldives

Source: UGC

South Africa loves cute couple

Many people thought the man @nzimandomkhulu was romantic, bringing treats to his sick girlfriend. Online users were raving about the couple's conversation. Watch the video of the couple below:

@ConnyBoy.... gushed:

"Eish I'm in love with Zulu girls yaz mara!!!! Little thing makes them happy."

lenny wrote:

"This is so refreshing to watch, thank you for giving us hope again, Broer."

Virginia Erasmus was touched:

"Mara does it mean thina will never experience this vele🤔"

Lebo wrote:

"There's nothing better than a woman who appreciates a man's efforts and also understands that it doesn't have to be expensive...🤔"

zukulu KaMhlaselwa added:

"Love is such a beautiful thing 😍 💕 Love lives here🫶🤝"

Tshanduko Ligege said:

"If a person wants to, they will shem. 😂. No matter how busy they are. This is cute. She's so beautiful."

Henoy remarked:

"This is beautiful ❤❤ kodwa ama comments abantu 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 khona othe nosofa ababhobokile ngeke niyahlanya😂"

Nino Brown exclaimed:

"Aaaaaai this so beautiful ....when you are loved by a man, you become a little girl. 😅"

plaxy nails 💅 said:

"Love is a beautiful thing, I don't know why I am smiling whilst watching this video 😂 hey Madoda allow us single people to rest 😂"

Source: Briefly News