“Exactly What I Want”: SA Adores Elderly Couple on Lunch Date
Family and Relationships

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • A TikTokker shared a video on his account showing app users an elderly couple on a lunch date
  • Unaware the young man was recording them, the couple had a conversation as they sat at the table
  • Local internet users loved the short clip and shared beautiful messages in the viral post's comment section

People loved an elderly couple on a lunch date.
Social media users beamed while watching an elderly couple on their lunch date. Images: juanma hache / Getty Images, @chaotic_jali / TikTok
Source: UGC

No matter our age, there is no harm in keeping the spark of romance alive. An elderly couple, spotted on a charming lunch date, became the centre of attention and captured Mzansi's hearts.

Savouring the date

TikTok user Chaotic Jali uploaded a video on the social media platform showing local app users an elderly couple sitting at a restaurant, most likely KFC.

With a 2l Coca-Cola bottle between them on the table, the couple conversed as loving music played over the adorable video.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA loves elderly couple's lunch date

A few people who saw the heartwarming video on their For You Pages commented on how they adored the couple's lunch date, while some wished they experienced the same kind of connection in their relationships.

Elderly couple under an umbrella and standing in the rain.
The bond the elderly couple shared warmed people's hearts. Image: Nancy Brown
Source: Getty Images

@zindela.t said to app users:

"They're definitely going to go have tea after this and watch the news on SABC 1."

@kat.seefane22 wrote in the comment section:

"The simple yet perfect life."

@darkshavisser shared with humour:

"This is exactly what I want. We will be walking together like two slow tortoises."

@maki0634, who loved the video, stated:

"Till death do us part, forever yena."

@funanamandla told the online community:

"This is so beautiful to see. Some of us will never get to experience this. Sad reality."

@thisilathelerinae added in the comment section:

"Nowadays, we have so many options that we don't appreciate what we have."

Source: Briefly News

