“May This Kind of Love Locate Me”: SA People Swoon Over Elderly Couple’s Sweet Moments in Video
by  Hilary Sekgota 2 min read
  • An elderly couple serving ultimate relationship goals was captured in a heartwarming TikTok video
  • The two Mzansi lovebirds are seen in the viral footage showing great affection and care for each other
  • Netizens are obsessed with their bond, flooding the comments with admiration and a hint of envy

A Mzansi woman raved about her affectionate grandparents
A woman showed her adorable grandparents who are stull in love. Image: @itsss_herrr3
Love that lasts is the best kind of flex, and one elderly Mzansi couple is out here showing the streets how it’s done!

Woman shows adorable grandparents

One granddaughter @itsss_herrr3 shared a video featuring grandparents sharing the most adorable moments.

In the wholesome clip, the elderly man is seen filing his lady’s nails like the caring partner we all dream of, while gogo is captured feeding mkhulu snacks as he drives.

Enduring partnership shines

Whether at home or on the move, this duo radiates love, patience, and ultimate partnership vibes. It’s clear that after all these years, they’re still holding each other down.

Watch the video below:

The clip had TikTok users in their feels, with comments pouring in about how gogo and mkhulu are serving relationship goals.

See a few reactions below:

@Di_ma said:

"My parents are like this. And that is why I will never settle for anything less."

@LeandraJansen stated:

"2025 you better come through with this kind of love for me."

@madamCele commented:

"May this kind of love locate me."

@OraMonau wrote:

"Some of us will experience this type of love and it’s sad. 🥹"

@Gino_Giant posted:

"This is a man who kept he's promise to the love of his life."

@Spitjo posted:

"Mina no dali I pray sifike lana. 🙏 🙏🙏"

@Sboza mentioned:

"We wanna see more of them. 🥺♥️"

@MissKay added:

"Yoh mara. When God blesses you, he doesn’t hold back. 🔥🔥🔥"

3 More adorable old couples that trended

