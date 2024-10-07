An elderly couple went outside for the fresh air where they adorably showed each other love

The duo went to a restaurant and were captured in a video showing each other love and taking content

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing their adoration for the lovebirds

A cute elderly couple showed love to an adorable couple. Images: @nqobile_princess/ TikTok, @Tim Robberts/ Getty Images

A video showing an elderly couple showing each other love has made rounds on social media. South African online users were touched and found themselves envious of the duo's cute moment.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @nqobile_princess, people are seen sitting in a restaurant. It is not clear which establishment this is but a duo captured the TikTok user's attention.

The elderly couple was sitting at a table for two. They were having a cute time. What made the moment even more adorable was the fact that they took a picture of each other, capturing the lovely moment they were having.

Cute elderly couple show each other love at public restaurant

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi show love to the lovely couple

The video gained over 60k views, with many online users showering the duo with positive messages.

@Becca asked:

"😅😅What if it's her brother? Am I wrong to think so?"

@Chris expressed:

"They do it better❤️."

@Precious adored:

"Beautiful ❤️."

@Ngilo-Zëë Münchïe loved:

"Ncoah ❤️."

@Masthole🎀 expressed:

"Shuth nje mantimbazane ayathand kshuthwa 😂😩." (This means that girls really enjoy being taken to a restaurant)

@Zeeee asked:

"God when 😫😫."

@tshidiprincessnch was envious:

"Bathong lena❤🥺." (Argh you guys)

@Mkhonto loved:

"Mfethu 🥰."

@Natty Crustal joked:

"These ones will sue you 😭😭😂😂."

Busisiwe_Sobopha commented:

"Argh🥹❤️."

Elderly couple showed each other love in public

In another story, Briefly News reported about an elderly couple who took content in public.

The dating pool among the youth has become exhausting as social media standards have put unnecessary pressure on lovers to fall in love organically. TikTok users were mesmerised after watching a cute video of an older Mzansi couple creating content in public. The love birds were dressed to kill as they went out together and took pictures of each other in their snazzy outfits.

