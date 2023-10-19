A man and a woman dressed head-to-toe in designer clothing while out and about and were TikTok sensations

The pair who had a baby with them became TikTok viral hits after they went to a restaurant

Online users shared their thoughts about how the couple was dressed to the nines in the TikTok video

A TikTok video went viral after people were fascinated by a stylish couple. The lovebirds were dressed in a famous luxury brand based in Italy.

A TikTok video of a couple in South Africa wearing all Gucci and Mzansi peeps had lots of opinions about them. Image: @eequethedreama

The video of the fashionable couple received over 9000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were divided over their aesthetics.

Couple wears matching label

@eequethedreama posted a video showing a man and a woman dressed in Gucci. The video shows they were walking out of a restaurant in their dripped-out outfits.

Watch the video below to see the man and woman dressed to the nines:

South Africans divided over Gucci outfits

Some people commented that they were not impressed by the couple's choice of matching clothing. Online users could not help but crack jokes, and many speculated about the couple's financial status.

#Satisfying noted:

"TikTok is wild, you just walking next thing you know tomorrow you trending."

azola was amused:

"Maybe they have a connection eGucci."

latelyparadicehimself said:

"And the gent is confident 'cav his walk."

samukelisiwedlam23 joked:

"The Guccillians."

ndabenhlempangazi asked:

"Why are YALL questioning their wealth?"

Ghost lady wrote:

"They didn’t walk fast enough, so we noticed."

MissVee commented:

"And their love is strong, just like their confidence, trust me."

Luxury hauls go TikTok viral

Many people enjoy seeing others at the Soft life. One lady showed people she bought designer labels in a few months and was a hit on TikTok.

Couple goes viral in matching camouflage

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a couple rocking matching outfits had social media users amused and in awe.

When you see two people dressed in the same clothes, it will naturally stand out. It's not something you see every day, so it's so attention-grabbing.

The footage posted on TikTok by @oswele99 shows the couple walking in on the sidewalk in matching camouflage outfits, holding each other hand-in-hand.

