A construction worker has been pulled out from underneath the rubble at a construction site in Ballito

He was one of the five workers trapped after a sandbank collapsed on them while working at the construction site

Specialised equipment arrived on the scene to secure the area and retrieve the bodies of the other construction workers

Trisha Pillay is a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg. For 13 years, she has devoted her professional life to covering social issues and community news, sharing her expertise with newsrooms like The Citizen newspaper, African News Network, and Newzroom Afrika. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email trisha.pillay@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

A survivor has been pulled out from the rubble in Ballito. Images: IPPS Medical Rescue

Source: Twitter

DURBAN—Rescuers have successfully extracted a worker from beneath the rubble in a tragic incident at a construction site in Ballito, just north of Durban.

Survivor found in Ballito

According to eNCA, the worker was one of five individuals trapped when a sandbank collapsed on them. Sadly, four workers lost their lives in the accident.

IPSS Search and Rescue, IPSS Medical Rescue and Arcadia Fire Department were on the scene of the construction site.

Medical teams worked around the clock to free the last survivor, who was immediately taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

The families are now demanding answers as to what happened to cause this accident.

Mzansi sends love

People from across the country sent love to the families who lost their loved ones. Many raised questions regarding the safety of the construction site.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Beverley Sparks shared:

"Time to realise that employment of qualified people is imperative. Jobs for friends lands up in tragedy."

@Charmaine Wilde said:

"Come now South African people we are better than this first pray for these families."

@Adriaan Knoetze expressed:

"I cannot judge-BUT goverment force smme's to be used as contractors and sub-contractors."

@Rinie Bray commented:

"Please vote for change in this country as everything is collapsing."

@Gugu Jiyane explained:

"It's very sad that is happening again I don't think we still follow the rules and regulations of constructing a building in our country."

@Stella Duma Mthombeni said:

"Well what one can say. Condolences to the families."

Ballito construction site tragedy

In a related story, Briefly News reported that three people have died, and two others are still missing at a construction site in Ballito KwaZulu-Natal.

Rescue workers are at the scene searching for the remaining victims, but the area is too unsafe to continue the search.

The collapse occurred on Saturday, burying the workers under tons of soil at the construction site.

Source: Briefly News