Uncle Waffles recently graced the cover of DJ Mag, paying homage to her strides in pushing Amapiano to new heights

The Amapiano sensation had fans congratulating her on her new cover, impressed at how far she has come

Mzansi showed love to Uncle Waffles and flooded her comment section with fire-flame emojis

Uncle Waffles is the latest cover star for DJ Mag. Images: unclewaffles_.

Source: Instagram

Our fave, Uncle Waffles, is the new cover star for DJ Mag and was hailed as the Amapiano champ.

Uncle Waffles graces DJ Mag

Uncle Waffles recently kicked off her exciting Europen tour with many other shows lined up and has no intention of slowing down.

Ahead of her upcoming gigs, the Amapiano sensation landed another magazine cover shoot after she graced Blavity Magazine in June 2024.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Yahyuppiyah hitmaker was the reigning Amapiano champion for her boxing-inspired cover shoot with British magazine, DJ Mag.

From the shorts and the gloves to her cheeky bicep flex, Waffles' shoot saw her as a true pioneer who has made remarkable strides globally not only to cement her place in history books but also to put the genre on the map:

Peeps react to Uncle Waffles' magazine cover

Fans showed love to Waffles and raved over her latest cover shoot:

missgabrielle.dj said:

"Her dance moves surely gotta go on the list with hard work and thirst for knowledge."

v_live wrote:

"The woman, the myth, the legend. Let’s go!"

residentgirlie posted:

"I know my president!"

angadiago responded:

"The people's champ."

mpumi_landan showed love to Waffles:

"Nah, my sister, you’re GOATED!"

joshuagadget hyped Waffles up:

"Our Amapiano Heavyweight Champion!"

kokodonnahoe commented:

"The baddest in the world."

t2t.pheme joked:

"You don't owe me anything, but let's just get married."

Uncle Waffles lights up London stage

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Uncle Waffles' performance at the Wireless Festival.

Fans were blown away by her impressive dance moves with her crew, saying she was amazing:

welovethatbtchwaffles said:

"You’re the greatest of all time, a real pioneer and leader in your lane! Nobody comes close."

