A cool UK-based gent and dancer cannot get enough of Amapiano

On his graduation day, the dancer busted sweet moves to an Amapiano track

Mzansi is amazed by the gent's skills and claims him as part of the rainbow nation

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A UK-based dancer busted sweet South African moves at his graduation.

A UK-based man impressed Mzansi with his sweet Amapiano moves. Image: @boyceyjr

Source: TikTok

The excited graduate danced to a lit Amapiano tune as he celebrated his victory.

UK-based gent busts sweet Mzansi moves at grad

Amapiano has elevated the South African charts to a global ranking. Prominent musicians such as Rihanna and her peers have celebrated the sound.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Tyla and Uncle Waffles are some of the big names who have helped grow the sound globally. A UK-based man caught on to the Amapiano wave and busted sweet moves to the genre's track on his graduation day.

The dancer dedicates his TikTok to documenting himself dancing to sick Amapiano tunes. His graduation clip received a lot of love from Mzansi.

He captioned the viral clip:

"POV: You just got a degree in Amapiano. Graduated with SA (Hons)."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to gent's graduation clip

Mzansi was proud of the vibrant gent's big day and congratulated him for reaching a milestone and his sweet Amapiano moves. It is safe to say that the dancer is now part of the colourful rainbow nation.

Netizens created a thread of comments that looked a little like this:

@I_see_you is struggling with her major:

"I am still failing first semester. Its been 5 years in first semester."

@chantyb09 paid attention to detail:

"The people behind have a degree in minding their own business."

@Sello99 welcomes new Amapiano graduate:

"Home of PIANO is proud of you."

@Perky 👑welcomes UK-based man into rainbow nation:

"I'll que for you home affairs come fetch whatever you need to enter."

White boy enjoys eating pap with African gogo

Briefly News recently shared reported that a gogo who helps a white family trended for bonding with her boss' child. The little boy is seen enjoying an African meal with the gogo. He cleaned out the gogo's pap as his father filmed the duo's heartwarming moment.

Jaco, the dad, received overwhelming love for the cute video, which garnered over 59K likes and 368 comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News