A woman on TikTok shared an emotional moment when she attended her graduation alone

The woman and her sister graduated on the same day, but their entire family decided to support the other sister instead, while the other one attended her special night alone

Social media users could not believe how heartless the lady’s family is

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A woman on TikTok shared her heartbreaking story of attending graduation alone.

A woman attended her graduation ceremony alone as the rest of her family went on to support her sister at her grad. Image: @santanamarita

Source: TikTok

A woman on TikTok attended her graduation alone, without her family.

Blood should be thicker than water

A woman shared a heart-pounding moment of herself attending graduation alone without any family. Her sister also happened to be graduating on that day.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her sister managed to persuade everyone in the family to attend her graduation, while the other sister sat through one of the most important nights of her life alone.

The woman captioned her video:

“POV you and your sister graduated on the same day, and all of your family went to hers.”

The woman tried to cheer herself by saying:

“I promise I’m fine.”

Watch video below:

Love from the internet

The woman’s family's absence on her special night gutted the internet. The video had over 338K likes, 5597 comments, 6290 saves, and almost 2M views.

The internet tried to cheer the woman by leaving sweet messages in her comments section:

@christine ramirez just couldn’t not understand why the family could not make a good enough agreement:

“Why couldn’t they split up? I’m sorry, congratulations!”

@ADILENR assured the woman that she has an internet family that loves her deeply:

“Well, we’re all your online cousins now, congratulations beautiful.”

@Ali offered to support any graduate who needs emotional support on graduation day:

“If anyone in central Texas needs a stand-in family graduation. My husband and I will be thrilled to come to scream our faces off when they call your name.”

Celebrating grad solo

Briefly News reported about a young man who was graduating from school was hoping his parents and family would be at the ceremony. The man, Vita, said his parents never visited him in school from the first to the last year of his studies and also did not make it to his graduation.

He said in the absence of his parents and family, he had to celebrate with his friends, noting that there was nothing to worry about. In a video he shared, Vita stood alone, wearing his graduation gown and holding his certificate in a scroll. He looked around, and no one was there to celebrate with except his friends, who cheered him up.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News