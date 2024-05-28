A woman on TikTok showed off her baby brother’s handsome face in a clip where he was opening the gate for her

The brother was avoiding his sister’s camera, but she got enough footage to get the ladies going crazy

The women flocked to the sister’s comments section to confess to crimes they did not commit to catch the brother's attention

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman showed off her family’s good genes on TikTok.

A proud sister shared a video of her hot cop brother on TikTok. Image: @mbalentlekazzymbi

Source: TikTok

The lady, Mbalentle Kazzy Mbi, made the girls go crazy after she shared a picture of her brother.

Hot cop

Mbalentle Kazzy Mbi had the girls going wild over her cute brother, whom she posted on her TikTok. Mbi could not get over how cute her brother was in his policeman uniform as he opened the gate for her. She whipped out a camera and recorded him as he let her in the yard.

She captioned the video filled with pet names:

“If your brother isn’t cute like this, then I don’t know.”

The sister went on to call her sibling:

“Baby police.”

Watch video below:

Confession time

It seems like a cute cop is all it takes for women to confess to the unsolved mysteries of the county. Many Mzansi women flocked to the comments to confess many crimes the South African justice system failed to answer:

@Dikeledi Nkele Khuma confessed to being a murderer:

“I killed somebody, please ask your brother to help.”

@Tonia Charlene Louw offered to give her door away to the cop:

“He should take our door, we’ll use prayer to keep us safe.”

@phumlile Ngidi might have just solved one of the biggest mysteries in South Africa:

“I killed Senzo Meyiwa, tell your brother to come and get me.”

@thandcare admitted that Xhosa men are it:

“Xhosa people are beautiful man.”

Briefly News reported that a woman took to social media to share an image of her South African police officer crush. In the photo shared by the stunner, one can see the policeman dressed in his work gear, and the post went viral on Twitter.

The post sparked humour and banter among people in Mzansi who were amused by the woman's crush. The post gained massive attraction on social media, gathering over 122K views along with thousands of likes and many comments within a few hours of its publication.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News