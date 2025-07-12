Springboks legend Willie Le Roux is set to play his 100th Test match against Italy in Port Elizabeth

The Boks' wife, Holly Le Roux, shared a beautiful tribute to her husband that was joined by legends of the game

South Africans were touched by the special moment and congratulated Willie with warm messages

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The Springboks play against Italy today in Gqeberha, in a match that will be more special for Willie Le Roux as he is set to become South Africa’s eighth Test centurion, joining the ranks of legends like Percy Montgomery, John Smit, Victor Matfield, Jean de Villiers, Bryan Habana, Beast Mtawarira, and Eben Etzebeth.

Touching tribute from Holly le Roux

To mark the milestone, his wife, Holly Clare Le Roux, shared a touching tribute on Instagram. In the heartfelt reel, Holly reflected on her journey alongside Willie, saying she’s been with him through half of his career.

She proudly displayed the ticket from his 50th Test showing how far they have come in their 7 years relationship.

In her message, she praised Willie’s tenacity, his compassion for others, the way he supports his teammates, and the deep respect he holds for his coaches. She said his achievement has left her deeply inspired.

Willie Le Roux’s Wife Holly Shares Heartfelt Tribute as He Becomes 8th SA Test Centurion

Source: Instagram

Legends of rugby paid tributes

The reel also featured moving messages from rugby greats, including Joe Rox, Andre Joubert, Doug Howlett, Brent Russell, Jason Robinson, and Carlos Spencer — all paying homage to Willie’s legacy.

How did South Africans celebrate Willie?

Fans across South Africa joined the celebration in the comments, showering the veteran fullback and his wife with admiration and love

@marne_deklerk

"So special, Holls"

@daniantimm

"This is so cool, let me put on my Springboks jersey and start drinking. Congratulations."

@ricusnel

"Wow, this is so special, Holly"

@juanrimostert5

"Ag Holly, you are next level. I’m crying. So, so special. Congratulations to you both"

@carle_davids

"Wow, this is so special, Holly"

@finichol

"An amazing post, such fab tributes from other sporting legends. It’s going to be an emotional day. Well done Willie, couldn’t be prouder"

@basson_tania

"Holly, your hair looks beautiful"

@charlenekallis

"So special. Enjoy today – such an incredible achievement"

@teegan.martini

"So special, Holls. Enjoy today's celebrations"

@suzilo_k

"Wow, this is so special. What a beautiful tribute, Holly. Congratulations, Willie"

@michellegildenhuys

"This is so lovely"

@riaanvw

"Wow, legend you already are, Willie. Congrats on 100 Test matches"

@debbie.lynch

"Oh, that has to be the nicest tribute ever. Well done, Holly. I’m crying at how special this is"

A massive victory against Italy would certainly close the circle for a player who began his career against the Azzurri 12 years ago.

Jesse Kriel reacts after replacing Kolisi as Boks' captain

Briefly News earlier reported that Kriel broke his silence after being named Springboks captain in the absence of Siya Kolisi for the clash against the Barbarians over the weekend.

The Sharks star was part of the Boks team named by Rassie Erasmus, but suffered an injury before the match and had to be withdrawn from the squad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News