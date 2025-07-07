Tbo Touch Celebrates Wife Nandi Molefe’s Birthday With 2 Pictures 10 Years Apart
- Tbo Touch is celebrating his beautiful wife and travel companion, Nandi Molefe's birthday
- The radio presenter shared a sweet message along with two pictures of themselves, 10 years apart
- Birthday tributes poured in for "queen Nandi" as fans and industry mates celebrated her special day
Tbo Touch celebrated his wife's birthday with a special tribute message that touched many hearts.
Tbo Touch's wife celebrates her birthday
7 July is a special day in the Molefe household as the matriarch, Nandi, celebrates another trip around the sun.
Nandi received a heartfelt birthday message from her charismatic husband of over 10 years, who thanked and praised her for making their journey "seamless":
"Happy birthday, my @queennandiglobal. Thank you for being flawless in all aspects. You make this journey possible and seamless, my baby. Thank you."
The couple tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony on 9 November 2013, and, according to an Instagram post dedicated to veteran South African radio personality Wilson B. Nkosi, there were only 30 people invited.
Tbo Touch, real name Thabo Molefe, was previously linked to actress Thuli Thabethe, with whom she shares a son named Ruri, who lives in Australia for school.
The pair recently surprised the young man in Sydney, along with Nandi, and had social media marvel at their incredible co-parenting relationship.
Mzansi celebrates Nandi Molefe's birthday
Followers gathered to show love to Nandi on her special day:
South African singer/ radio personality, Nandi Madida, said:
"Happy birthday, queen, @queennandiglobal."
nina_madeinsa wrote:
"My faves! Happy birthday, Queen!"
luphumlongcayisa posted:
"Happy birthday, @queennandiglobal. You deserve and are worthy of all that is beautiful and merciful."
sharz_rampora was impressed:
"This woman’s body is goals! Happy birthday, Mommy."
african_monarch added:
"I hope she has a great one, TBOTouch. Enjoy Sydney, listening to you right now. Sorry about the shoes you stepped on."
kumkanikazi_nashy responded:
"Happy to the Queen herself. A beautiful human being, and her body is bodying, hey!"
naledieyes commented:
"Happy birthday to the most understanding woman I've ever met. May your heart continue to grow big, bigger, biggest."
nkosinosi said:
"Happy birthday, beautiful Queen! May Yahweh continue to bless you and shine His light upon you."
hope.mathebula wrote:
"Happy birthday, Nandi, may blessings and favour locate you."
sharon_kayise added:
"She shares a birthday with my nephew. Happy birthday to your beautiful lady."
DJ Fresh celebrates late ex-wife's birthday
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared DJ Fresh's touching tribute to his late ex-wife, Thabiso Sikwane, on her heavenly birthday.
The late veteran broadcaster passed away on 31 August 2024, just hours before celebrating her birthday.
According to reports, Sikwane fell ill days before the festivities and tragically lost her life after a "cardiac event." DJ Fresh's statement read:
"We lost Thabiso at about 06:30 on Saturday. We're told it could've been a cardiac [arrest] event. But what would've caused it hasn't been ascertained. So, [the family is] awaiting a post-mortem [report] for clarity."
