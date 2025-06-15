Metro FM's radio personality Tbo Touch, Thuli Thabebe, and his wife, Nandi Molefe, recently surprised their son Ruri

The TV personality shared on his Instagram account that his son had not seen his mother, Thuli Thabethe, in 7 months

South Africans took to the radio personality's social media post to celebrate his healthy relationship with his ex-partner

Metro FM's Tbo Touch surprised his son in Australia.

Source: Instagram

Thabo Molefe, aka Tbo Touch, who previously shared that he's recording a track with Zakes Bantwini, received social media praises for co-parenting with ex-partner Thuli Thabethe.

Molefe, who previously made headlines when he shared his thoughts on open borders, surprised his son, who is currently studying in Australia.

The Metro FM radio personality took to his Instagram account on Friday, 13 June, to thank his ex-partner and baby mama, Thuli Thabethe, and his wife, Nandi Molefe, for working together to surprise his son in Sydney, Australia.

The radio personality captioned the video: "Ruri was scheduled to fly to Johannesburg to see his mom during school holidays, but we flipped the script and @rulerofself (Thuli Thabethe) flew all the way to Sydney after 7 months since she last saw Ruri."

Touch adds that there’s no formula to creating priceless moments. One needs to just be selfless and do it.

"Wow @queennandiglobal (Nandi Molefe) I can’t believe you pulled this off," adds the media personality.

Social media users praise Thabethe and Touch for co-parenting their son

MarleneWilliams said:

"He's going to change the world because the two souls that created him are both magical."

CharityLekoa replied:

"I literally sobbed. Parents are our everything."

KemKay wrote:

"The joke is on you, I had plans to cry on Friday anyway."

MsThari responded:

"I felt that cry. It was from a place of profound gratitude, love, and deep relief. What a beautiful blessed blended family you are. Keep leading in love. You are all doing a fantastic job."

Actress GabisileT wrote:

"All kids need is love, man. He’s so blessed. 2 mommies who love him dearly! Love it for him. There’s something right you are doing Touch."

ForeverNorth replied:

"When healing is at its finest. Motherhood shows off. No blurred lines. Just pure love, priceless. How I wish a lot of people understood co-parenting and showed up for their children."

NinamadeinSA said:

"No one can tell me otherwise about you @tbotouch you are amazing! You live! You make things happen and you fear only God! Respect to the mamas! God bless your hearts!"

Actress Thuli Thabethe and baby daddy Tbo Touch have a son together.

Source: Twitter

