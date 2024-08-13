Tbo Touch to Record Gospel Album with Zakes Bantwini, Gears Up for Replenishment Concert
- Seasoned radio personality Tbo Touch is tapping into his love for Gospel music and is going into the studio
- Tbo Touch revealed that he will be recording his Gospel album with Grammy-winning star Zakes Bantwini
- The media star is also gearing up for his Replenishment concert, which will feature a star-studded lineup
South Africans are in for a treat. Media personalities Zakes Bantwini and Tbo Touch will be recording new music together.
New music on the way from Tbo Touch and Zakes Bantwini
South African star Tbo Touch has revealed that he and Zakes Bantwini are in the studio working on a Gospel song. He and the Grammy-winning star are not only working on a song, they are also working on a Gospel album.
“Zakes and I have recorded a gospel song, and we are about to complete our soon-to-be-named gospel album; it's a prayer album.”
Tbo Touch to host star-studded Gospel concert
The radio host is also gearing up for his Replenishment concert, and he has released the poster for his star-studded lineup. He mentioned that he partnered with the City of Tshwane for an opportunity to work with service providers in Tshwane.
The Replenishment Concert will happen on 28 September 2024 at SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion. Some artists included are Gospel star Rebecca Malope, preacher Kabelo Mabalane, Gospel singers Lebo Sekgobela, Dumi Mkokstad, Ayanda Ntanzi, Dr Tumi and Winnie Mashaba.
Tbo Touch also encouraged people to attend it, "Here’s the best prescription
Medication for whatever you’re dealing with in your life. There’s no pain worship can’t heal, there are no chains worship can’t break loose. No boloyi that worship can’t intercept. See you on Saturday ."
Zakes Bantwini and Oskido working on a Boom Shaka album
In a previous report from Briefly News, Oskido shared that he and Zakes Bantwini are going to produce an upcoming Boom Shaka album.
The legendary producer shared details of their meeting with the group, saying the project is one to look out for. SA can't wait to listen to it.
