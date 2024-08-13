Seasoned radio personality Tbo Touch is tapping into his love for Gospel music and is going into the studio

Tbo Touch revealed that he will be recording his Gospel album with Grammy-winning star Zakes Bantwini

The media star is also gearing up for his Replenishment concert, which will feature a star-studded lineup

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans are in for a treat. Media personalities Zakes Bantwini and Tbo Touch will be recording new music together.

Tbo Touch and Zakes Bantwini have partnered for a Gospel album. Image: Oupa Bopape, Frennie Shivambu

Source: Getty Images

New music on the way from Tbo Touch and Zakes Bantwini

South African star Tbo Touch has revealed that he and Zakes Bantwini are in the studio working on a Gospel song. He and the Grammy-winning star are not only working on a song, they are also working on a Gospel album.

“Zakes and I have recorded a gospel song, and we are about to complete our soon-to-be-named gospel album; it's a prayer album.”

Tbo Touch to host star-studded Gospel concert

The radio host is also gearing up for his Replenishment concert, and he has released the poster for his star-studded lineup. He mentioned that he partnered with the City of Tshwane for an opportunity to work with service providers in Tshwane.

The Replenishment Concert will happen on 28 September 2024 at SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion. Some artists included are Gospel star Rebecca Malope, preacher Kabelo Mabalane, Gospel singers Lebo Sekgobela, Dumi Mkokstad, Ayanda Ntanzi, Dr Tumi and Winnie Mashaba.

Tbo Touch also encouraged people to attend it, "Here’s the best prescription

Medication for whatever you’re dealing with in your life. There’s no pain worship can’t heal, there are no chains worship can’t break loose. No boloyi that worship can’t intercept. See you on Saturday ."

Zakes Bantwini and Oskido working on a Boom Shaka album

In a previous report from Briefly News, Oskido shared that he and Zakes Bantwini are going to produce an upcoming Boom Shaka album.

The legendary producer shared details of their meeting with the group, saying the project is one to look out for. SA can't wait to listen to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News