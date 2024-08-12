PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs are set to miss out on another South African international this summer

The Bafana Bafana star is reportedly opting for a move to North Africa despite links with Amakhosi

Netizens shared their thoughts concerning the player's decision to move abroad rather than joining the Soweto giants

Kaizer Chiefs are set to suffer another loss on one of the top transfer targets as Bafana Bafana winger Oswin Appollis is set for a move abroad.

The Polokwane City winger has been linked with a summer move to Amakhosi, and Nasreddine Nabi is also looking forward to his signing.

The Glamour Boys are not the only clubs monitoring the 22-year-old, with clubs in North Africa also showing interest in taking him out of the Premier Soccer League.

South African international Oswin Appollis is set to snub Kaizer Chiefs for a move outside the Premier Soccer League this summer. Photo: Visionhaus.

Kaizer Chiefs set to miss out on Appollis signing

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Appollis has decided to leave Polokwane City for a move to North Africa this summer despite serious links with Chiefs.

In addition to the Soweto giants, Esperance Sportive de Tunis, Wydad Athletic Club, Zamalek, and MC Alger are all interested in signing the South African international.

Appollis played a role in the Rise and Shine's 1-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.

Reports have now confirmed that the Bafana Bafana winger is opting for a move to South Africa and could team up with former Sundowns boss Rulani Mokwena at Wydad AC.

Reactions as Appollis set to snub Kaizer Chiefs

greatkidos said:

"No PSL club is going to babysit Kaizer Chiefs here. The must work hard for their success."

MelikhayaPants1 wrote:

"Apolis is not a typical Chiefs player, it's good that he entrusted his services somewhere else. Chiefs coaches MUST help Mduduzi to be effective on the wings, Zwane to stop his childish attitude with the ball in the middle."

Sakhe37131296 commented:

"I think it's time we accept that chiefs can not sign any required quality player chiefs can bring any coach but aslong they can't sign quality players. Supporting chiefs will always be a pain to us supporters who loves this club."

msetshi reacted:

"It's not a blow because we already knew is gonna be this way @KaizerChiefs always make excuses. They don't value their supporters and their sponsors."

iminald shared:

"Chiefs management is failing somewhere."

Kaizer Chiefs' offer for Bafana star rejected

Briefly News earlier reported that Kaizer Chiefs suffered another massive blow over their interest in signing Asanele Velebayi from Cape Town Spurs this summer.

The Urban Warriors already sold Rushwin Dortley to the Glamour Boys during this transfer window but are holding out on another player as they will only let him go for a reasonable price.

