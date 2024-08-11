The MTN8 semi-final draw was held at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium after Mamelodi Sundowns clash with Polokwane City

The Brazilians join Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City, and Stellenbosch FC in the next round of the tournament

Netizen shared their views and predictions for the semi-final clashes between the four Premier Soccer League teams

Four teams have booked a place in the next round of the MTN8 tournament as Premier Soccer League clubs battle for the first title of the 2024-25 season.

Mamelodi Sundowns defeated Polokwane City on Sunday afternoon, joining Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City, and Stellenbosch FC in the semi-finals.

The last four clashes will be played over two legs, and the host of the first leg has also been confirmed.

MTN8 semi-finals draw have been confirmed with Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates, Stellenbosch FC, and Cape Town City getting to know their opponents. Photo: @iDiskiTimes.

MTN8 semi-finals draw confirmed

According to iDiskiTimes, the semi-final draw was conducted after Sundowns' clash with Polokwane City at the Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Sunday, August 11, 2024.

The defending champions, Orlando Pirates, will face Cape Town City, the latter of which will host the first leg.

Sundowns will face Stellenbosch FC in the semi-finals, with the Brazilians playing at home in the first leg.

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch FC

Cape Town City vs Orlando Pirates

Netizens react to MTN8 semi-finals draw

Tom47096338 said:

"Pirates and Stellies will face off in the finals."

JohannesNdlang1 reacted:

"We going to the finals, it's non negotiable."

LizoL12 commented:

"No team will stop Orlando Pirates..We are again defending our trophy."

NAZOO69009131 wrote:

"Good fixture for pirates fc , we're going to MTN8 final with stellenbosch this time."

LethaboMotukisi shared:

"Pirates are losing both first leg and second leg 😂we will be there."

AfrikanChefZA implied:

"Stellies is going to whoop Sundowns."

Tom47096338 wrote:

"So we definitely going to see Pirates in the finals again."

PSL announce huge increase in MTN8 prize money

In a related publication, Briefly News earlier reported on the PSL announcing a massive increase in prize money and participation fees for this season's MTN8 tournament.

PSL Head of Brand Marketing, Media & Sponsorship, Nonhlanhla Nkosi confirmed the increase during the tournament's launch.

