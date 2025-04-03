All matches involving Royal AM this season will be erased, meaning teams that played and won against them will lose those points

Mamelodi Sundowns will lose three points, reducing their total from 58 to 55

The bottom three teams (SuperSport United, Cape Town City, and Richards Bay FC) only earned one point each against Royal AM, so their standings will remain largely unchanged

The imminent expulsion of Royal AM from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) is set to have significant repercussions for several teams, particularly those that have already faced them this season.

The club last played in December 2024, suffering a defeat against TS Galaxy.

How Royal AM's Expulsion Affects Sundowns and Pirates

With Royal AM removed from the league, the PSL has confirmed that no team will be automatically relegated.

However, the club finishing in 15th place will still need to compete in the promotion/relegation playoffs.

Additionally, the current season will conclude with 15 teams instead of 16, meaning all remaining teams will play only 28 matches instead of the usual 30.

Expunging of Royal AM’s Results

One of the most significant consequences of Royal AM’s expulsion is that all their previous results this season will be wiped out.

This means that any points gained from matches against them will be nullified. For clubs that have already played Royal AM, this could result in a shift in their current standings.

Some teams may lose valuable points, while others—who were yet to face them—will be unaffected.

How This Affects Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates

Mamelodi Sundowns, who secured three points against Royal AM in October 2024 with a 2-1 victory, will see these points removed.

Consequently, their total will drop from 58 to 55 points, leaving them with 22 matches played instead of 23. Orlando Pirates, who have yet to play against Royal AM, will see their number of remaining games decrease from four to three.

This will slightly alter their chances in the title race.

If Pirates win all their remaining matches, they could reduce the gap between themselves and Sundowns from 12 points to just three, making the title race more competitive.

Minimal Impact on Relegation Battle

The teams currently in the bottom three—SuperSport United (15th), Cape Town City (14th), and Richards Bay FC (13th)—will not experience major changes due to Royal AM’s removal.

Each of these teams earned just one point from their encounters with Royal AM, meaning their position at the lower end of the table remains largely unchanged.

Potential Advantage for Orlando Pirates?

With Sundowns losing three points while Pirates remain unaffected, the title race has been slightly altered.

Pirates now have an opportunity to close the gap if they capitalize on their remaining matches.

The coming weeks will determine how the league adapts to these changes, but the expulsion of Royal AM has undoubtedly shaken up the PSL landscape.

PSL Executive Committee Recommends Revoking Royal AM's Membership

Briefly News previously reported that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Executive Committee has recommended revoking Royal AM's membership, pending approval from all PSL clubs.

If the decision is upheld, the club could be removed from top-flight football, affecting its players, staff, and ownership.

