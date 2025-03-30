Minister Gayton McKenzie assured fans that Bloemfontein Celtic would return to the PSL through the acquisition of Royal AM, but the deal has yet to materialize

Despite McKenzie's confidence, the bidding process for Royal AM concluded in mid-March without a final buyer being announced, leading to uncertainty about the club’s future

Supporters feel misled and accuse McKenzie of making empty promises without securing the necessary financial and administrative backing, deepening concerns about the club’s revival

Sport, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie is under intense scrutiny after failing to deliver on his commitment to restore Bloemfontein Celtic to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

His promise to facilitate the acquisition of Royal AM and relocate it to the Free State has not materialized, leaving fans disappointed and frustrated.

Sports Minister Faces Criticism Over Bloemfontein Celtic Revival Promise

Source: Twitter

Assurances Fall Flat

In early March 2025, McKenzie confidently assured supporters that negotiations were progressing with potential buyers for Royal AM.

The club, currently owned by businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, was placed on the market after the South African Revenue Service (SARS) sought to recover approximately R40 million in outstanding taxes.

At the time, McKenzie declared that the transaction was imminent, boldly stating, "Free State soccer is definitely returning. Siwelele is coming for sure."

Sale Process Stalls

Despite his assurances, Royal AM remains unsold. The bidding process concluded on March 14, with an official announcement of the successful bidder expected by March 17.

However, administrative hurdles and undisclosed challenges have delayed the process, casting doubt on the club’s future and McKenzie's ability to fulfill his commitment.

Supporters Express Disappointment

McKenzie's inability to follow through has sparked widespread frustration among Bloemfontein Celtic supporters.

Many fans accuse him of making premature promises to garner public support without securing the necessary financial backing and agreements.

His statements, once a source of hope, are now viewed as misleading, deepening the disillusionment of a community that has been yearning for the return of their beloved club since its sale to Royal AM in 2021.

Uncertain Future for Siwelele

With no confirmed buyer and the future of Royal AM hanging in the balance, questions remain about whether Bloemfontein Celtic will ever return to top-flight football.

Fan's Reactions

Sbo

If this man cannot deliver on small promise like bringing back Celtic, how can we trust him on the VAR promise.

Mao

Anyone who who was fooled by Gayton MacKenzie should do self-criticism. This man is a wanna be political celebrity who overestimate his importance and looking for accolades everywhere.

Mixed Reactions Follow Sports Minister's Promise to Introduce VAR

Briefly News previously reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has promised the introduction of VAR (Video Assistant Referee) in South African football by April, aiming to improve officiating and reduce errors.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some fans excited about the potential for better officiating, while others question its feasibility, sustainability, and the allocation of resources.

Critics argue that the focus should instead be on grassroots football development, better facilities, and referee training programs.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News