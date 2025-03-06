Minister Gayton McKenzie confirms that Bloemfontein Celtic, known as Siwelele, will be making a comeback to South African top-tier football

Several prospective buyers are set to bid for Royal AM, with the auction scheduled for Friday

A group has concluded a deal to bring a new team to Free State, with details under wraps due

The Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has confirmed that Bloemfontein Celtic will return to South African football’s top flight.

This development follows the announcement of Royal AM’s upcoming auction, signaling a major shift in Free State soccer.

The return of Siwelele, as Bloemfontein Celtic is affectionately known, is a highly anticipated event for fans in the Free State.Image Credit/Tertius Pickard.

Source: Getty Images

Return of Bloemfontein Celtic to the PSL

In an exciting turn of events for South African football, Gayton McKenzie, the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, has confirmed that Bloemfontein Celtic, also known as Siwelele, will be making a return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

McKenzie’s announcement comes at a time when Free State soccer fans are eagerly awaiting news about the future of the region’s football scene.

Auction of Royal AM: Key to the Move

McKenzie revealed that several potential buyers are interested in acquiring Royal AM, with an auction scheduled for Friday.

The auction is expected to play a pivotal role in the return of a top-flight team to Bloemfontein.

Although the details of the auction remain under wraps, it is clear that a new era is on the horizon for Free State football.

Finalized Deal: A New Team for Free State

While specifics of the deal remain confidential due to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), McKenzie confirmed that a group has already finalized a deal to bring a PSL team to the Free State.

This deal represents a significant step forward for the region, which has been without top-tier football since Bloemfontein Celtic’s departure.

Siwelele’s Resurgence: A Boost for Free State Soccer

The return of Siwelele, as Bloemfontein Celtic is affectionately known, is a highly anticipated event for fans in the Free State.

McKenzie assured that Free State soccer will return in full force, and Siwelele’s comeback is a certainty.

The announcement has sparked joy among supporters who have longed for the return of their beloved team to the PSL.

What’s Next for Free State Football?

The confirmation of Bloemfontein Celtic’s return raises several questions about the future of Free State soccer.

With the auction of Royal AM just days away, football fans across South Africa are eager to see how the situation unfolds.

The return of a team to Free State is sure to have a significant impact on the region’s football culture and fanbase.

McKenzie’s Announcement on Social Media

Minister Gayton McKenzie took to social media platform X to share the exciting news with fans, saying:

There are several prospective buyers, the auction is on Friday. The people bringing a team to Free State have basically concluded another deal and are prevented from announcing for now due to signing an NDA. Free State soccer is definitely returning. Siwelele is coming for sure 🕺

Key Developments in the Sale of Royal AM

Briefly News previously reported that the sale of Royal AM has sparked significant interest and debate.

Interested bidders must submit a refundable deposit of R1 million and confirm their intention to bid by 14 March, with the successful bidder notified by 17 March.

