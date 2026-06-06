An unemployed South African content creator shared a step-by-step guide through the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) application process

The man in Johannesburg shared his day walking through government corridors in an effort to survive as someone navigating unemployment in Mzansi

The TikTok video highlighted the documentation and patience required to secure social security benefits in South Africa

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A man who is unemployed made content out of his UIF application. Image: @evidence_sello

Source: TikTok

TikTok creator Evidence Sello released a video on 4 June 2026, detailing his personal experience applying for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF). He filmed on it as a vlog when he visited his local Department of Employment and Labour’s offices. His post encouraged others to share helpful tips about securing UIF.

TikTokker, @evidence_sello, provided a "boots-on-the-ground" perspective for the thousands of South Africans currently seeking financial relief after job loss. He explained the process, which he admitted was tiring. He emphasises the necessity of the UI-19 form and the UI-2.8 banking document, hoping to help others avoid denied applications caused by administrative errors or missing paperwork. Watch his video below:

SA shares UIF tips

People shared the anxieties South Africans feel regarding government services. A community of the unemployed emerged in the comment section, and some shared their advice. While some viewers shared their own "UIF horror stories," others vouched for the UIF's online application process. Read the comments below:

The unemployed South African provided details about the essential documentation required for a UIF submission. Image: Kindel Media

Source: UGC

Ma'am Katlego shared:

"I did mine online, trust me, their site is user-friendly, especially if you have everything u need...just wish they were a little more transparent about our contribution balance."

princedrew557 encouraged others:

"I even found employment while waiting, as I went to their offices in PTA CBD...I received a huge offer, and that time it was my seventh time going there with no progress...I returned home 😭😭"

Wayy2 remarked:

"I can’t imagine going through this while married and having children😭"

PK_Paskal warned others:

"Please note you do not qualify if you resign from your job. This is for dismissal, retrenchment and contract ending."

noloni4646 encouraged the man to be patient:

"It's a painful process, but if you stick it out, it pays. I got around 11 payments."

Ruth_M told the TikTokkerL

"I applied online, it was approved in like seven days or so, then I requested payment last week Friday (29/05), it paid out already.. It's quicker online."

ngwana861 reflected on how useful UIF is:

"I almost died before that first payment."

Other Briefly News stories about unemployment

A video showed unemployed South African young people who decided to take to the streets, marching from factory to the next with their CVs in hand.

People were touched by parents who celebrated after their son landed a job as a teacher following this stretch of unemployment.

The people were amazed by a woman who dealt with unemployment by taking matters into her own hands and starting a business.

Online users were moved by a woman who celebrated big after landing a job following several years of unemployment.

Source: Briefly News