A South African woman shared her emotional journey of securing employment after seven years of unsuccessful job hunting following the completion of her studies

The grateful TikToker expressed her joy and relief in a video, crediting divine intervention and the Department of Labour for finally helping her breakthrough in a challenging job market

South Africans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and shared their prolonged job-seeking struggles, with many finding renewed hope in her success story

One woman shared a video showing how she waited patiently for over seven years after graduating to finally land a job. Images: @matxatxi95slendoor

Source: TikTok

A woman's perseverance finally paid off after nearly a decade of searching for employment in South Africa's challenging job market.

Content creator @matxatxi95slendoor shared her emotional employment victory on TikTok, revealing that her job search had finally ended after seven difficult years. In her heartfelt video, she expressed profound gratitude with the caption:

"I've been looking for a job for 7 years after completing my studies, now I am happy because I just got recognized as a successful candidate. All thanks to God and the department of labour."

Watch the TikTok clip below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Long-awaited employment breakthrough

The situation is particularly grim for South Africa's youth. Nearly 60% of young people between 15-24 years old remain jobless, making her success story all the more remarkable given the overwhelming odds against finding formal employment after graduation.

The Department of Labour, which the creator credits in part for her success, aims to reduce unemployment through policies that promote economic growth, employment creation, and decent work. Their mission includes providing employment services and promoting equity in the workplace—services that made a difference in this woman's life after years of waiting.

A woman shared a clip showing why she was grateful to God and the Labour Department. Images: @matxatxi95slendoor

Source: TikTok

Inspiration for others still waiting

The creator's success story struck a chord with many South Africans who continue to face similar employment challenges:

@Mokgadi Andronicca celebrated collectively:

"Your success is ours, let's clap hands and congratulate you while we wait for our turn. The beginning of a sentimental journey, financial freedom and dignity."

@makgatla kataka shared their ongoing struggle:

"14yrs after graduating and still looking for a job, still hope I guess🥹"

@violet found encouragement:

"You just gave me hope… Congratulations 🥳 🥳"

@Grace Favour revealed her similar journey:

"This is my 10th year, and I'm still looking for a job."

@Bino🥰 saw divine timing at work:

"Proof of you never slept on Isaiah 60:22 🥹 Congratulations stranger 🫂🥰 One day I will also sing the same song🙏🏻😇"

@Mrs_Follow_Back welcomed her as a colleague:

"Congrats, welcome home colleague 🥰🥰😻🙌🏻🙌🏻 God's timing is always perfect. This is how I felt 8 years ago when I was selected the best by the same department. First government interview after 4 years."

@Zamakhosi Zulu offered spiritual encouragement:

"Congratulations, stranger🔥♥️. He is indeed a God whose timing is perfect 🙏🏼"

Employment stories from SA

Briefly News reported on a young woman who broke down in tears in a viral TikTok video as she shared her emotional experience of securing employment, with thousands of viewers flooding the comments to congratulate her on this life-changing opportunity.

reported on a young woman who broke down in tears in a viral TikTok video as she shared her emotional experience of securing employment, with thousands of viewers flooding the comments to congratulate her on this life-changing opportunity. A mortuary worker opened up about the harsh and often heartbreaking realities of her profession in a candid TikTok video that touched many South Africans, revealing the emotional toll of working with the deceased and the profound impact it has on mental health.

A young man went viral after sharing the unspoken truths about pursuing a teaching career in South Africa, highlighting difficulties like finding stable employment and dealing with delayed payments, prompting many in the education sector to share their own challenging experiences in the comments.

Source: Briefly News