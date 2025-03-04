One young man got candid about the negative side of being a teacher in a video making rounds on social media

The gent expressed how it is sometimes difficult to find a job, which is one of the unspoken truths, pursuing a career in teaching

People reacted to the guy's story as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

A man opened up about the reality of pursuing a career in teaching, shedding light on the unspoken challenges that come with this noble profession.

A young teacher shared the unspoken truths of pursuing a career as an educator. Image: @manzezulu50

Source: TikTok

Man reveals the unspoken realities of pursuing a career in teaching

Taking to his social media page under the handle @manzezulu50, where he expressed how it is painful for educators to find a job after completing their studies.

"Not getting paid for three months or more. Now you have to take loans from the bank of rather people," @manzezulu50 said in the video.

He also expressed that many teachers are faced with the challenge of having to move out of their comfort zone into the township. Although he was happy that he was finally earning something, he then realised that he was earning an entry-level salary, which is not enough in the current economy.

"Being forced by the government to attend workshops, having to pay for transport... The fact that after buying a house, you might not be able to afford anything for 2o years," he expressed.

@manzezulu50 stated that it hurts him to see his people "drown in financial stress," and although you may explore the business venture, it may not grow as one is not there to monitor it. The gentleman expressed his disappointment in SADTU for being "quiet" while teachers are jobless. But through that he shows up and teaches with a smile on his face.

People can relate to man's story

The online community flooded the comments section expressing their thoughts, struck by the young teacher's story.

NselekaLinda said:

“The fact that after buying a house you might not afford anything for 20 years” hits hard."

Sia kyle expressed:

"You're studying BEd I wanna say: Don't be demotivated if you're passionate about it do it , our journeys are not the same you might not experience what they've experienced !! DO NOT FEEL DEMO."

Ben🇿🇦 wrote:

"I regret doing B.Ed. I'm going through a lot, it's been years now ndi unemployed."

Minenhle-MaSureZee replied:

"Kanti don't teachers earn about R20k a month? I don't understand coz that a lot of money."

Mosah_thorah commented:

"The stress of knocking on doors and they don't open because you weren't funded by Funza nor Nsfas."

Khumo-Seleke shared:

"The pain of teaching the same content year in, year out."

