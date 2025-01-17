Grade 5 learners from Durban Christian Centre School started their school year with an emotional worship session

The children's powerful singing was displayed in a video on TikTok that gained massive traction

Mzansi netizens are touched by their soulful worship and flooded the comments with love and praise

Learners' worship moment at school warmed hearts. Image: @ramzeestevens_7

It’s not every day you see kids with voices that can move a nation, but this group of Grade 5 learners had Mzansi in their feels!

School pupils captured singing

A TikTok video posted by @ramzeestevens_7 captured the touching moment on their first day at school.

The video shot at Durban Christian Centre School, shows the learners belting out a heartfelt worship song. The harmonies? Chef’s kiss! These young pupils sang with so much emotion.

School children snapped praying in a classroom. Image: Stock photo

Video spreads on TikTok

Their boldness in practising their faith struck a chord with viewers. Within a day, the clip got over 90,000 views and 8,000 likes.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Many also applauded the school for fostering a positive, faith-filled environment for the learners.

Look at some comments below:

@1234567i8 stated:

"All schools should start this way daily."

@Noli_M said:

"I got goosebumps watching this. 🥰 Stay blessed."

@soprano539 posted:

"Hearing this brought shivers down my spine. Bless you little kids and to the teacher much respect."

@TarynAbrahams wrote:

"We need this back in our schools. ❤️❤️❤️ Love this. 🙌"

@Eliasmudalyzn shared:

"Nothing gives me so much joy than watching kids worship Jesus. Well done to this teacher, God bless you. 🙏"

@MoniquePieterse commented:

"Oh, this is so humble! 😭😭😭 This is so nice."

@moodleymelisa25 mentioned:

"Brought tears of such happiness in my eyes. Remain blessed little ones. 🙏❤️"

@Amoré added:

"I got goosebumps. 🥺"

@M!ka said:

"Thank you! Removing this was the first mistake made in our education system. Teach children the way to GOD, they will lead and behave accordingly."

