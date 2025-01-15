A loving father was captured on camera praying for his daughter before her Grade 8 orientation day

The sweet moment of him blessing her with a prayer was posted on social media and became a hit

Viewers praised the dad's caring gesture, saying it will positively shape his daughter’s life forever

First days at a new school are always difficult but it helps when you have your family's support.

Man shows his kid support

A father has TikTok buzzing after he popped up on the For You Page blessing his kid before her Grade 8 orientation day.

The sweet clip shows the dad gently placing his hand on her head while saying a prayer, and honestly? It’s the kind of love all children deserve to experience from their parents.

The video posted on the TikTok page @moyo.dynasty has already racked up 490,000 views. It's a masterclass in showing up for your kids.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users weighs in

TikTok viewers were in their feels. Others admired how the dad was setting his daughter up for success, both emotionally and spiritually.

See some comments below:

@Petlove posted:

"Father's blessings are the best. You are blessed girl."

@PonchSchwartz mentioned:

"As a parent working far from home, let me cry because I am missing my kids. 😢"

@Mspriscy commented:

"No one is going to control that girl. 😊😊 She is powerful."

@BNeti stated:

"Pure prayer from his heart. You are blessed baby girl."

@kezi wrote:

"This is the most loving, kind and responsible dad. SA let's learn to love our kids."

@CebisaModipane said:

"Oh man, this just melted my heart. The Father of the Year award most definitely goes to you, my brother. 🥰"

@Shengelekati_Nkosi said:

"No boy will lie to her heart. Her father's love has set the standard."

@ZweliBanks added:

"Life is very spiritual. We need to always pray for our kids daily. 🙌"

@carolinecarol213 said:

"Father's love is the best. 💯🥰"

