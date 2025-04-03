Sizwe Dhlomo is showing no signs of letting go of his rivalry with Vusi Thembekwayo after mocking the entrepreneur

Vusi Thembekwayo shared a concerning update from his alleged Head of Legal, which was dismissed by Sizwe Dhlomo

Netizens reacted with mixed opinions to Sizwe Dhlomo's mockery, with some accusing him of being bitter

Sizwe Dhlomo mocked Vusi Thembekwayo after he gave an alarming legal update. Image: Jim Spellman, Derek White

The long-standing feud between renowned media personality Sizwe Dhlomo and popular entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo is showing no signs of cooling down. The two topped trending charts in 2024 after trading barbs, and when everyone thought they'd settled their differences, Sizwe Dhlomo recently reignited their rivalry.

Sizwe Dhlomo reignites Vusi Thembekwayo rivalry

On Wednesday, 2 April, Vusi Thembekwayo took to his X account and shared an alarming update on the state of South Africa’s justice system. He highlighted the various backlogs across the various courts as alleged by his unnamed lawyer. Vusi Thembekwayo said:

“Just had a meeting with our Head of Legal (after she attended an industry breakfast with her colleagues), and what she reports as the state of affairs in South Africa is truly shocking. Backlog at CIPC. Backlog at the Masters of the High Court. (This one is really worrisome given that it deals with deceased estates, which affects children) Backlog at the High Courts in Pretoria, Bloemfontein, Johannesburg & Western Cape. Backlog of cases at the VCIU. Backlog at Family Court. Never mind the poor state of the many Magistrates' Courts. One has to ask the question, what is going right and on time? And more, what should be done to correct this? Constructive answers only, please. VT”

Instead of weighing in on the topic, Sizwe Dhlomo seized the opportunity to throw shade at Vusi Thembekwayo. He suggested Vusi was lying and that he uses cheap lawyers from Pretoria. Sizwe said:

“lol @ “Head of Legal”! Dude, you use 2-bit lawyers from Pretoria!”

Netizens react to Sizwe Dhlomo's response

In the comments, netizens reacted with mixed opinions. While others found Sizwe Dhlomo’s response humorous, others accused him of being unnecessarily bitter. Others brought back the suggestion that they settle their differences in a boxing ring. Here are some of the reactions:

@sanizwe remarked:

“Not even 50 hates Ja Rule this much 😭😭😂😂”

@lungisile_ said:

“This rivalry needs to be studied.”

@CastleLarger advised:

“Put your bitterness aside for once. VT is addressing something very important here that is facing all of us in our justice system. Umdala, read the room.”

@IsnazzOf said:

“Your obsession with this guy is something else. He's busy living his life, wena you're busy barking like a dog at a moving car.”

@LaMark_smk suggested:

“All I have been asking is for you two folks to settle it with a boxing match for charity 🙂”

Sizwe Dhlomo suggested that Vusi Thembekwayo was lying. Image: Derek White/Getty Images, sizwedhlomo/Instagram

Vusi Thembekwayo claps back at Sizwe Dhlomo

Vusi Thembekwayo previously clapped back at Sizwe Dhlomo during their heated exchanges in 2024. As reported by Briefly News, Thembekwayo responded after Dhlomo poked fun at him for allegedly living in a rented estate.

In a heated rant, Vusi Thembekwayo finally clapped back at Sizwe Dhlomo, saying he could have addressed his grievances with him like a man. He also denied allegations that he stole Sizwe's ideas and presented them as his own.

